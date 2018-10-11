subliminal
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & Cardi B's Subliminal Tweets Explained: ReportCould it all be a ploy to promote the rap divas' upcoming albums, or do they actually still have bad blood between them?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Trashes Lil BabyThe commentator said that the Atlanta MC had "Tourette moments" and insulted his intelligence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefPusha T Reacts To Drake's Apparent Diss On Jack Harlow's Leaked Song"I'm here to, like, burn down everything," Push says in response to Drake's diss on Jack Harlow's leaked song. By Aron A.
- GossipCardi B Appears To Shade Nicki Minaj & Her Husband With Subliminal TweetFans think Cardi B might have been throwing shade at Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty with this tweet.By Alex Zidel
- GramNicki Minaj Sends Subs On Twitter: "Get It Together"Nicki Minaj with a message. By Aron A.
- AnticsLil Durk Sends Subliminal Shots: "Stop Crying Like B*tches"Lil Durk has a message for rappers "crying like b*tches" in their songs.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Disses Cardi BFor reasons unknown, 6ix9ine shifted his focus to Cardi B, drawing from her past with a clear subliminal shot. By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsYaya Mayweather May Be Subliminally Warning NBA YoungboyYaya Mayweather might want Youngboy Never Broke Again to know that he's still locked down to her.By Alex Zidel
- BeefTory Lanez Accused Of Throwing Subs At Megan: "Couldn't Take No D*ck"Tory Lanez seemingly threw subliminal shots at Megan Thee Stallion, saying she "couldn't take d*ck" after the rapper shared a twerking video online.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAmber Rose Subliminally Shades Kanye West: "Just STFU Man"Amber Rose drops an important message about abortion and women's bodies, subliminally telling her ex-boyfriend Kanye West to shut up about the topic.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsSheck Wes & India Love Send Subliminal Shots After SplitSheck Wes and India Love show no signs of wanting to get back together, dissing each other with subliminal messages.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKevin Hart's Ex-Wife May Have Shaded His Current Wife Over Cheating Scandal In This PostTorrei Hart may have subliminally sent a message to Eniko Hart.By Alex Zidel
- BeefCardi B Sends Subliminal Shots At Nicki Minaj & Pulls Up On Trolls In NYCCardi B pulled up after a Nicki Minaj fan was upset about her subs.By Alex Zidel
- BeefPlanned Parenthood Subs T.I. For Comments About Daughter's Hymen"Idk who needs to hear this but..."By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsDid Megan Thee Stallion & MoneyBagg Yo Break Up? Cryptic Posts & Possible SubsHave they called it quits?By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsTravis Scott's Alleged Side Chick Sends Possible Subs At Kylie JennerThe woman rumored to have been hooking up with Travis Scott speaks her truth.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsYG Wants Kehlani To Stop Subbing Him On InstagramThese two are just too damn cute.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersCardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj's Subliminal Shots With Numbers & ReceiptsNicki Minaj took some subtle shots at Cardi B yesterday and this is likely her way of getting back.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCyn Santana Possibly Sends Subs At Joe Budden With Jay-Z Lyric“A man that don’t take care of his family can’t be rich.”By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar Disses Big Sean's Love Life In Old Song Demo"You're 'Finally Famous' for who you date, not how you rhyme."By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Fans Are Convinced He Is Dissing Drake On "Lost in the Fire"Did The Weeknd take a cheap shot at Drizzy?By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj May Be Sending Subs At Meek Mill & Drake With This Cryptic TweetShots have officially been fired.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T Shades Drake's "Scorpion" Double Disc: "Such A Poverty Way Of Cheating"Pusha T speaks on unnecessarily long albums, "Daytona," and stream trolling.By Alex Zidel