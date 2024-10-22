Jaden Drops "2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love"

It's an emotional listen.

Jaden has had an unpredictable career. He seemed poised to be a movie star, then he pivoted and took up music. The pivot proved successful, as he dropped the critically acclaimed SYRE in 2018. He hasn't maintained the same level of excitement with subsequent projects, though. Part of the reason why is he stopped putting music out. Jaden's last album was 2021, making this latest EP a comeback of sorts. And what an ambitious comeback it is. 2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love may be short, but as its title suggests, it's packed with emotion.

"Roses" starts things on a somber tone. It sounds exactly like the artwork looks, which is to say, sparse and serene. Jaden has dabbled in lo-fi and indie music in the past, but "Roses" and "Gorgeous" see him take a more raw, and emotionally naked approach to songwriting and performance. It suits him. The latter track is especially strong, with its blend of acoustic guitars and a driving electronic beat. "D.U.M.B." feels closest in spirit to Jaden's SYRE era, but even then, the lo-fi quality of the song gives a bit more of an edge. "The Coolest Part 2" is the only true rap song on the EP, and its positioning at the end makes it sound even more exciting than it would have otherwise.

Jaden Is More Versatile Than Ever On New EP

2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love tracklist:

Roses D.U.M.B. Gorgeous The Coolest Part 2