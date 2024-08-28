Jaden Smith's Ex-Girlfriend Links Up With Diablo After Cheating Scandal

That didn't take long.

Jaden Smith made headlines for all the wrong reasons on August 14. The rapper and Will Smith progeny was caught kissing influencer and model Khleopatre. The issue is, he was dating social media influencer Sab Zada at the time. To make matters even worse, Sab Zada was with Smith on the same Ibiza trip in which he was seen cheating. The internet's judgement was swift, and the relationship between Jaden Smith and Zada remains unclear. It does, however, appear as though Zada is getting back at Smith.

On August 27, Sab Zada posed for photos with rapper Diablo. The two flashed a middle finger to the camera and subsequently posted it to Diablo's Instagram Story. No caption or additional context, but it doesn't take a detective to figure out who the fingers were intended for. Jaden Smith's actions seemed to have a pretty major impact on Sab Zada, and understandably so. The social media influence took to Twitter after cheating rumors surfaced, and voiced her disappointment. "Maybe it’s funny for a moment but after a while, it's just a reminder of heartache for everyone," she wrote.

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada's relationship dates back several years. The two celebrities were first spotted together in 2020, even though they officially confirmed their romance in February 2024. Zada even went with Jaden Smith to the premiere of his father's film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Jaden Smith's dating history has been widely speculated since he entered the public eye. He famously turned heads in 2018 when he claimed that he was in a relationship with fellow rapper Tyler, The Creator. “Tyler doesn’t want to say but Tyler’s my motherf*cking boyfriend," he told a concert audience. "And he’s been my my motherf*cking boyfriend my whole f**king life."