Jaden Smith Gets Intimate With Someone New Suggesting A Split From Viral Model Girlfriend

This potentially new girlfriend goes by Khleopatre.

Jaden Smith allegedly has a new girl in the picture thanks to some sneaky snapshots from TMZ. The rapper, model, and actor is currently spending some time in Ibiza with an Instagram model who goes by Khleopatre. The photos are steamy, as these two were smacking lips intensely, grabbing backsides, and taking photos of each other. Jaden was exclusively performing those last two acts, though. Both were spotted taking dips into the gorgeous waters, as well as on their presumably private sailboat.

From the images, it seems that Jaden and Khleopatre were having a blast and really enjoying each other. As for their attire, the "Icon" MC was rocking some black compression shorts under pink and light blue striped swim trunks. Khleopatre, on the other hand, was revealing quite a bit more. She donned a barely-there matching black bikini set.

Jaden Smith Appears To Have Found A New Boo

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 19: Sab Zada and Jaden Smith are seen on June 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Of course, these lovey-dovey pics suggest that Jaden and former model and singer girlfriend, Sab Zada, are through. For those who don't know who that is, she helped him go viral for a mirror selfie they shared earlier this year. They were first linked back in September 2020 and have been together all this time. Making this supposed split even more surprising is the fact that her and Jaden Smith were seen together The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. As of now, Jaden nor Sab has officially called it quits.

What are your thoughts on Jaden Smith apparently dating Khleopatre? Do you think him and Sab Zada split or he's cheating on her? Will the multi-hyphenate formally announce his new relationship soon do you think?