Jaden Smith Enjoys PDA On The Beach With Girlfriend Sab Zada

Jaden Smith and his girlfriend, fellow-musician and influencer Sab Zada, were recently photographed enjoying the beach with friends. The couple wasn’t shy in flexing their love for each other. They were sure to engage in some shameless PDA on their trip to Malibu yesterday (August 11). Zada rocked a lavender bikini while Smith wore some bold, red and blue swim trunks. They were also spotted sharing a romantic kiss on the summer excursion.

According to reports, the lovebirds have been romantically linked since 2020, however, things have only been heating up between them in recent weeks. Back in June, Smith was seen leaving a Paris Fashion Week afterparty with Paola Locatelli, a French influencer. The duo also showed off some PDA, kissing in the street outside of the party. Though it’s unclear whether or not he and Zada were an item at that point, it appears as though Smith’s moved on.

Read More: Will Smith Teases Son Jaden About Grandkids In Birthday Message

Jaden Smith

Singer Jaden Smith performs onstage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Though the 25-year-old appears to be playing the field a bit as of late, it seems like his father might prefer that he settle down. Last month, Will Smith wished his son a happy birthday in a playful Instagram post, hinting at grandkids. He shared a sweet, black-and-white photo of the two of them, captioning it “Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there? BTW, this is my favorite picture of us.”

Earlier this summer, the artist also spoke at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, revealing how he got into taking hallucinogens. He shared that his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, introduced them to the family and they’ve been fans ever since. He claims that the substances have been a valuable tool for him so far, even helping him improve his relationship with his sister, Willow.

Read More: Jaden Smith Says Jada Introduced Family To Psychedelics

[Via]