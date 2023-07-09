Jaden Smith turned 25 on July 8. Much of Smith’s life has been in the spotlight, given his famous parents. He made his film debut at eight years old, appearing alongside his father in The Pursuit of Happyness. However, much of Smith’s life also led to plenty of public ridicule. Performances in films such as After Earth and TV shows such as Neo Yokio had people dismiss him as an actor. His pseudo-philosophical vaugeposts on social media became something both mocked and analyzed on platforms such as YouTube.

In short, Smith lived the life he wanted to live. However, it, unfortunately, came at a time when it was “cool” to mock “weird” things on the internet. Smith’s teenage years coincided with the rise of anti-cringe culture on the internet. People became obsessed with concepts such as “normalcore” and simply viewed Smith as a nepo baby weirdo doing things for attention. However, Smith has since proven himself to be incredibly competent and able to find his own success. That is despite this dad making some classic dad jokes at this expense.

Will Smith Jokes About Grandkids

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?!” he wrote. “When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there? BTW, this is my favorite picture of us,” Smith wrote on Instagram while sharing a black-and-white picture of the pair. However, the child that Smith is referring to in the caption is his eldest son, Trey, who was born in 1992. Trey is a DJ and actor who tends to stay away from the limelight. He is not the Trey Smith that plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, it’s likely that Smith is just having a little bit of fun with his kids. For all intents and purposes, Smith appears to be a very supportive dad. He was seen vibing out this year at Coachella, where both Jaden and Willow were performing. Despite performing at Coachella, it appears that Jaden is taking a break from music for the time being. His last album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3, dropped in 2020 and peaked at #44 on Billboard 200. Meanwhile, his last single, “Bye”, was released in 2021 and failed to chart. As for who could give the elder Smith grandkids, Jaden was seen romancing someone last month. Smith was seen kissing influencer Paola Locatelli at a Louis Vuitton afterparty.

