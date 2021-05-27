grandkids
- MusicSnoop Dogg Smokes Around His Grandkids In The Studio, Fans Blast Him For ItThis is probably nothing new for Tha Doggfather, as he's been a proud smoker for decades and made it key to his brand.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsWill Smith Teases Son Jaden About Grandkids In Birthday MessageSmith couldn't help but drop a dad joke on his son.By Ben Mock
- GramBlueface's Mother Talks Not Seeing Grandkids: "They Had Them Kids With The [Opps]"The rapper's mother detailed why she doesn't prioritize seeing her grandchildren. "They should be use to not having the daddies family involved."By Erika Marie
- GramSnoop Dogg Proudly Shows Off His GrandchildrenSnoop Dogg shares photos and videos of himself bonding with his grandchildren.By Alex Zidel