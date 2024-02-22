Snoop Dogg Smokes Around His Grandkids In The Studio, Fans Blast Him For It

Snoop Dogg is a smoking icon in hip-hop, acting almost like a mentor in the game when it comes to the chronic. However, it's a part of his brand as much as it is a part of his lifestyle, which can often cause problems when it comes to how this image translates to a younger generation. Moreover, Tha Doggfather recently faced some backlash for a video he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday (February 21). In it, he's in a recording studio with his granddaughters and smokes a blunt, which a lot of people in the comments section took issue with.

"Unk don’t give no f**ks he gon play but he damn sure gon smoke," one commenter suggested jokingly, although others didn't share this sentiment. "Like Serioisly ... Is there a blunt in his hand in front of the grand babies? Come man, damn," another chimed in. However, others pointed out that the blunt that Snoop Dogg held wasn't lit in this clip, so it's entirely possible that he took a break for some family time, even if he didn't let it go. Maybe this will be another one of his comical smoking stories in the near future.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Master P Sue Walmart Over “Diabolical Actions”: What We Know About The Snoop Cereal Lawsuit

Snoop Dogg With His Granddaughters In The Studio: Watch

Sadly, this news and discussion comes amid a very difficult and tragic time for the Long Beach native. HIs brother on his mother's side, Bing Worthington, passed away last week at age 44, and his loved ones recently honored his memory and celebrated his life at his funeral service. "Everlastin love Beverly’s boys,” Snoop Dogg captioned a picture of the service, in which he stood by the casket wearing all-red. “Dirty left bing and snoopy [fire emoji] [rose emoji] [dove emoji]. @badabing33 miss that laugh and the way u made us smile keep mama company till we get there [dove emoji] [peace sign emoji]."

Meanwhile, as the 52-year-old continues to process this loss, he is starting to see the fruits of other labors. For example, he and Dr. Dre recently launched a new alcoholic drink named after their iconic track, "Gin & Juice." Hopefully these grandkids don't get their hands on this, either. For more news and the latest updates on Snoop Dogg, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap Megastar

[via]