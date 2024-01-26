Snoop Dogg Recalls Annoying Michael Jackson With His Weed Smoke

It's no secret that Snoop Dogg loves to smoke pot, but according to him, it doesn't always sit right with his celebrity friends. During a recent interview with Andy Cohen, he opened up about his relationship with Michael Jackson, recalling a weed-related incident that didn't go over so well with the King of Pop. Luckily, he says the two of them were like family, so it's safe to say MJ didn't hold it against him for too long.

“Me and Mike was family,” he recalled. “His family and my family love each other. We have a record that never came out together. We never had issues… Only issue me and Mike had was we was at, what was that thing? Ed Hardy, Christian Audigier. He had an event in Vegas where they have all the clothes and all of that, so he had performers.”

MJ Told Snoop, "Don't Do That"

He went on, noting how one oversight was the positioning of his and MJ's dressing rooms. “He had Michael Jackson perform, Snoop Dogg perform, but where he messed up, he put Michael Jackson’s dressing room right next to Snoop Dogg, so Snoop Dogg is there doing this,” he said, lighting a blunt. “Mm-hmm, and they like, ‘You know, Michael Jackson’s dressing room is next door.’ I’m like, ‘No it ain’t.’ They like, ‘Yeah, [right] there,’ so I’m like, ‘Hold on.’ Open the door.'” He said from there, he exhaled a ton of weed smoke out of the door, but quickly realized that Jackson was right in front of him. “Yeah. He’s right there looking at me. He said, ‘Snoop, don’t do that,'” he recalled in MJ's tone.

During the interview, Snoop Dogg also revealed that he and Jackson have an unreleased collab somewhere in the archives, though he isn't sure who has it these days. What do you think of Snoop Dogg's claim that his weed smoke annoyed Michael Jackson? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

