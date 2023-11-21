Michael Jackson's "Thriller" Album Has Been On The Billboard For 600 Weeks

There are a lot of albums you can debate as the greatest of all time. However, to pick one is near impossible. Especially, with everyone having different tastes, there will never be a consensus best LP across the music landscape. However, many throughout the world have enjoyed this album for decades and decades. In fact, this project has been out since 1982 and it is still being listened to even now. We are referencing the King of Pop, Michael Jackson's sixth album, Thriller. The tape will officially turn 40 years old on November 30. It is a timeless classic, one that we can truly say has stood the test of time.

According to AllHipHop, Thriller debuted at number one and astoundingly remained at the top for 37 weeks. The 1980's classic is now the 10th project to accomplish this feat as well. Other artists who have done this include Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and the Wailers, Journey, Metallica, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Eminem, Bruno Mars, Guns N’ Roses and Nirvana. The crazy stats are not finished yet, though.

Michael Jackson Continues To Dominate

Michael's magnum opus is in second place for weeks spent at the top of the throne. The only other LP to be there longer was West Side Story's soundtrack (1961). That was there for 54 weeks, but honestly, there is no shame in that. When you boast tracks such as "Thriller," "Billie Jean," "Beat It," and "P.Y.T.," it is hard to not be proud of your album.

