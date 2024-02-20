Jaden Smith Posts More Photos Of His Girlfriend Sab Zada After First Selfie Goes Viral

Jaden Smith is someone who has certainly made an impact throughout his acting and music career. Although some people have roasted Jaden for his unique Tweets and thoughts about the economic state of the world, he continues to do his thing. Overall, he has mostly taken a break from the public eye. It has been a while since we have heard from him in terms of music. Furthermore, he hasn't been doing a ton as far as new movies and television projects are concerned.

However, Smith ended up going viral this past weekend. This all went down because of a selfie that was posted in which he can be seen with his new girlfriend. The young woman goes by the name Sab Zada and she is taking the internet by storm. Many praised Smith for attracting such a beautiful person. Although there were also come comments about the stoic and downright sad look he had on his face in the photo. Well, the comments have seemingly piled up, and now, Jaden is issuing a response.

Read More: Jaden Smith Shares Playboi Carti-Inspired Halloween Look

Jaden Smith With Some More Photos

Above, Jaden posted four photos of himself with Zada, including the original viral image. In the others, he can be seen smiling and is showcasing his vibrant personality a whole lot more. Once again, fans praised Smith for his happiness and a lot of others are expressing some jealousy. Whatever the case may be, it is clear that Jaden is doing well for himself right now. After so many years in the public eye, it can be difficult to remain even-keeled. However, Jaden is doing a pretty good job of it.

With all of that being said, let us know what you think of Jaden and his career, in the comments section down below. What do you think of the reactions to his new relationship? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Jaden Smith Introducing Her To Ayahuasca