new girlfriend
- RelationshipsJaden Smith Posts More Photos Of His Girlfriend Sab Zada After First Selfie Goes ViralFans are happy for Jaden.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Legally Becomes Father Of His Girlfriend's Youngest ChildrenThe R&B singer had previously asked the court to give him parentage of the two little ones, establishing them as if they were his biological kids.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomTroy Ave Defends His New Girlfriend After Fans Say She Looks Like A ManTroy Ave responds to the people saying his new girlfriend looks like a man.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsInstagram Gallery: Drake's Rumored New Girlfriend, Johanna LeiaWe did some sleuthing on Johanna Leia's Instagram so you don't have to.By Kevin Quinitchett
- RelationshipsNBA Youngboy Moves On From Yaya Mayweather With New GF Jazlyn MychelleYoungboy Never Broke Again is seemingly having a blast with his new girlfriend.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsNBA Youngboy Allegedly Has A New Girlfriend (Again) & Fans Are Going OffNBA Youngboy shares video with his rumoured new girlfriend and fans have some thoughts on it.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Got Himself A New "Stacked Up Shawty," But Fans Are Already HatingCan't a former prince of pop get his pimp on in peace?By Keenan Higgins
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Has A New "NBA YoungGirl" & It's This YouTube RapperYoungBoy Never Broke Again is dating Young Lyric.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Xan Is All Over Off His New Girlfriend In Soft IG PostXan is someone's new man.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsJoe Budden & His New Girl Get Flirtatious In IG Comments SectionWell done, Joe. By Noah C
- GramWiz Khalifa & His New Girlfriend Get Sexy In Halloween PhotoWiz Khalifa and his girl look stunning.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsWiz Khalifa & His New Model Girlfriend Are Halloween GoalsWiz Khalifa and his new girl debut their Halloween get-ups.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Dating Kodak Black's Ex-Girlfriend: ReportYoungBoy Never Broke Again has got some new arm candy.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsFetty Wap's Possible New Bae Is Tatted Up: Check Her OutFetty Wap may be spending time with a new woman.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsA$AP Rocky & His Brazilian Model Girlfriend Get Cozy In New PhotosA$AP Rocky and Daiane Sodré hang out days after the paparazzi caught them this weekend.By Alex Zidel
- Relationships50 Cent Shows Off New Girlfriend For The First Time & She's Fine AF50 Cent and Jamira Haines were a hit at their "Power" red carpet debut.By Alex Zidel