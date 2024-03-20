Who Is Waka Flocka's New Girlfriend "Big Mel"?

After several years of being together, the relationship between Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera came to an end in 2022. Since then, the two have stayed apart and not really gotten into each other’s business. However, news recently came out that Waka Flocka is now in a new relationship with a woman named Big Mel. While fans of the rapper are happy he’s giving love another chance, the news seems to have upset Tammy Rivera.

During a brief online spat between the two women, Rivera labeled Mel as the “Shein Tammy.” Evidently, they are not pals. In the midst of the drama, however, many have wondered who Waka Flocka’s new heartthrob is. Here’s what we know about Big Mel, the woman who Waka Flocka is currently crazy about.

Who Is Big Mel?

Big Mel wasn't in the public eye before making headlines for being Waka Flocka’s new girlfriend. However, she has already attracted plenty of attention. Still, not much information is known about her personal life and interests. Her age has not yet been confirmed, so for now, the public continues to stay in the dark about that. However, we have gleaned from her Instagram profile that Big Mel was born on January 19, and is a Capricorn. Although she has made a birthday post on her Instagram every year since 2021, Big Mel has not disclosed her age. On her Instagram bio, Big Mel proudly flies the flags of Puerto Rico and Brazil. This may mean that she is of Puerto Rican and Brazilian descent, but we can’t say for sure. She also reps New York City, though it's unclear if that's her hometown or where she currently resides.

What Does She Do?

Waka Flocka can certainly be said to be dating a baddie right now, but Big Mel is also undeniably an academia enthusiast. According to her Instagram bio, she is a holder of a whopping six degrees. Her bio also tells us that she has a Master of Science degree, although it does not specify what field. Certainly, her Instagram handle “beautyy__n__brains” also points to her impressive academic achievements. Again, from her Instagram bio, Big Mel describes herself as an educator. Additionally, she is a Fashion Nova ambassador, and she frequently promotes the brand on her account. Surprisingly, she categorized her account under the “comedian” bracket even though she actually doesn’t post funny content. Nevertheless, she currently has over 114k followers on Instagram. Following the news of her romantic relationship with Waka Flocka, Big Mel is sure to get a boost in her following over time.

Waka Flocka Reveals His Relationship With Big Mel

Waka Flocka rang in the new year with a bang. On January 10, 2024, the rapper shared the big news of his relationship with Big Mel. He captioned the cute Instagram post “Crazy bout Big MeL” with a red heart emoji and the hashtag “#MelWaka.” The post currently has over 10 thousand comments, so evidently, there were many reactions. While a lot of comments contained congratulatory messages, several of them were unfortunately quite negative. Both Waka Flocka and Big Mel received backlash for different reasons, so much so that the rapper had to hit back at the critics, especially since they were bringing his ex Tammy into the picture. He had hoped people would be happy to see him move on from his former relationship, but instead, they seemed hung up on it. “If y’all really loved me and Tammy respectfully can y’all respect our personal lives,” he wrote. Soon after, Charli, Waka and Tammy’s daughter, also came to her parents’ defense in the comments. “Leave my father alone, he is happy and my mother is happy both in separate relationships,” she wrote.

On Mel’s part, she ignored the critics altogether. Despite the backlash, the Fashion Nova ambassador happily posted about her man. There are several posts mentioning or featuring Waka Flocka on her Instagram account. For example, on February 16, she posted a series of photos with the caption “I love you Waka, ty for the most amazing Valentine’s Day ever.” The two seem to be smitten with each other and are spending a lot of time together.

