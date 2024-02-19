Jaden Smith And His Girlfriend Have Fans Cracking Jokes Over Their New Selfie

A new selfie Jaden Smith shared of himself and his girlfriend has fans serving up their best jokes in the replies. He's reportedly been dating model Seb Zara for years now. Rumors of the pair being a couple date back to 2020 and they shared a new picture together earlier this week. Though the shot looks pretty normal at first fans couldn't help but make some jokes about both of their appearances.

Firstly came Jaden. In the pic he's doing one of his trademark poses staring into space looking incredibly contemplative. "He always looks like he’s pondering the complexities of existence" one of the most liked replies reads. “Why are we here, what are the inner machinations of the universe, when I finally shed this corporeal form I will flow through the heavens like stardust, I will become the very atoms that make up the palm of my dad’s slapping hand," another fan's high-effort post reads. Check out the picture and the fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Jaden Smith Introducing Her To Ayahuasca

Jaden Smith And His Model Girlfriend In A New Selfie

Fans couldn't help but also point out how mysterious Zara looks in the image. “She looks like a mermaid I can’t explain it, is this a real person?" one comment reads. “Not the Queen of the Iron Throne, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons….lol," and “She looks AI generated,” two other comments read.

Jaden Smith has been largely out of the public spotlight in recent months. He was impressively quiet while drama ensued between his parents. Smith's most recent music dropped back in 2020 with the third volume of his Cool Tape series. The project featured appearances from Justin Bieber and Raury but that didn't stop it from getting some harsh treatment from various critics who reviewed the project when it was released. What do you think of Jaden Smith and his girlfriend's new selfie? Who do you think looks more notable in the picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jaden Smith Shares Playboi Carti-Inspired Halloween Look

[Via]