Jaden Looks Back On His Relationship With Kylie Jenner On "'Roses'"

Jaden drops his first track in nearly three years.

Jaden is quite the versatile artist, making it much easier to make tracks like "'Roses'", for example. On this meditative and atmospheric alternative single, the son of Will Smith is musing about love. "Roses / Left them at your door 'cause I was hoping ('Cause I was hoping) / They would lead you home tonight 'cause I (Yeah, okay, I was in the, phew-phew) / Don't sleep 'less you're by my side (Okay, I was in the senseless seas, yeah, I came)". We have seen him take this route before on tracks before, but things take a turn on the backend.

"All our boundaries tested 'em / I act nice, but I'm bad as the rest of 'em / 'Cept that one night that we found love at the festival / And I left feelin' hopeless / And we wasn't the closest when I wrote this, but you still deserve roses". These are just a few bars on the third verse from "'Roses'" in which Jaden calls back to his up and down relationship with a teenage Kylie Jenner. This pre-superstar connection was somewhat romantic, but according to Genius, it was never fully confirmed. Furthermore, the festival line is a reference to the music video for his 2014 song "Blue Ocean", which Kylie was also in. On that song he talks about their Coachella hang out, "Man, I met a girl at Coachella / I like her but you know I couldn’t tell her / ‘Cause she has her own fella".

Overall, this is an interesting part of the song, mostly because both are so far removed from this fling. It is also out of nowhere, because this is "'Roses'" is Jaden's first song is nearly three years. Additionally, 2021 was the last year we got a project from the 25-year-old. Who knows why he decided to look back on this moment in his life, so perhaps stick around with HNHH for any possible developments surrounding "'Roses'".

Listen To "'Roses'" By Jaden

Quotable Lyrics: