Jaden and Rich The Kid don't share all that much in common stylistically, but they do sound pretty good together on "RED CLOAKS." It's their debut collaboration and a teaser track for the former's forthcoming EP, 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans.
This is somewhat of a follow-up to the mellower 2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love. It's unclear if they are connected in any way. However, if we had to speculate, this could be his way of rolling out his next album.
Maybe these titles signify different acts or chapters, similar to what Denzel Curry did with 2018's TA13OO, for example. However, that's just a guess. "RED CLOAKS" is maybe Jaden's most aggressive and dark track of his career, featuring haunting, pitched up background vocals.
The trap instrumental pairs nicely, giving it that daunting vibe. As for the rest of this three-pack, it will arrive next Friday, September 26.
This collection of songs also is arriving during an exciting time for the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. He was just named as the Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director, announcing this news on his Instagram.
In part of his statement recognizing this achievement, he says, "Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way. There’s a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that’s why it works. I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective. It isn’t just a title — it’s a creative home."
Jaden & Rich The Kid "RED CLOAKS"
Quotable Lyrics:
What they sayin' twin?
Ran the play, you don't like the Redskins
Like this was goin' back to back I matte the Benz (Yeesh)
Was sippin' too much lean I had to do a cleanse
What they sayin'?
Any n**** who playin', say my name, they pullin' up, sprayin'