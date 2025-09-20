Jaden & Rich The Kid Collab On Intimidating Single "RED CLOAKS"

BY Zachary Horvath 233 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jaden jaden
Jaden hasn't really leaned into the trap genre like this before, evoking the styles of Trippie Redd and others on "RED CLOAKS."

Jaden and Rich The Kid don't share all that much in common stylistically, but they do sound pretty good together on "RED CLOAKS." It's their debut collaboration and a teaser track for the former's forthcoming EP, 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans.

This is somewhat of a follow-up to the mellower 2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love. It's unclear if they are connected in any way. However, if we had to speculate, this could be his way of rolling out his next album.

Maybe these titles signify different acts or chapters, similar to what Denzel Curry did with 2018's TA13OO, for example. However, that's just a guess. "RED CLOAKS" is maybe Jaden's most aggressive and dark track of his career, featuring haunting, pitched up background vocals.

The trap instrumental pairs nicely, giving it that daunting vibe. As for the rest of this three-pack, it will arrive next Friday, September 26.

This collection of songs also is arriving during an exciting time for the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. He was just named as the Christian Louboutin’s first Men’s Creative Director, announcing this news on his Instagram.

In part of his statement recognizing this achievement, he says, "Merging my vision with Christian’s comes quite naturally because we see the world in a very similar way. There’s a shared respect for creative freedom, and I think that’s why it works. I want to continue the story, honoring the past while shaping the future through my own perspective. It isn’t just a title — it’s a creative home."

Read More: Mariah The Scientist & The Ride or Die Myth In Young Thug’s Saga

Jaden & Rich The Kid "RED CLOAKS"

Quotable Lyrics:

What they sayin' twin?
Ran the play, you don't like the Redskins
Like this was goin' back to back I matte the Benz (Yeesh)
Was sippin' too much lean I had to do a cleanse
What they sayin'?
Any n**** who playin', say my name, they pullin' up, sprayin'

Read More: Ranking The 12 Most Influential Air Jordans Of All Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.1K
Bob Levey/Getty Images Music Tekashi 6ix9ine Is "Surprised I Didn't Die Yet" 56.0K
Comments 1