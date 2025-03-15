Will Smith Reveals Features And Release Date For "Based On A True Story"

Will Smith is a hip hop legend. His presence within the genre is so outsized its hard to believe it's been two decades since he last dropped an album. The dry spell of the Fresh Prince will be coming to an end, however. Smith has confirmed that his comeback album, Based on a True Story, is not only complete but will be releasing much sooner than fans expected. To make matters even more exciting, the rapper put out the tracklist and the guest features who will be appearing on the album.

Will Smith's comeback album will be dropping on Friday, March 28. The rapper is going for symmetry with this date, since his last album, Lost and Found, was released March 29, 2005. We see you, Will. It would take to long to recount all of the different rap trends and styles that have come and gone in this time span, but it's obvious from the features that Smith is caught up. He will be partnering with friends new and old for Based on a True Story, which feels like a fitting summation of his career up to this point. Yes, before you ask, there will be a DJ Jazzy Jeff reunion.

Will Smith New Album 2025

The legendary DJ will link up with his former partner on the album opener, "Barbershop Day." Simone will also be featured on the song. Big Sean and OBanga were already touted as a features, since they spit on the lead single "Beautiful Scars." But we now have confirmation that the artists (and the song) will appear on the final tracklist. India Martinez and Marcin will team up on the song "First Love." Teyana Taylor will bring her talents to the duet "Hard Times (Smile)." Joyner Lucas enlisted Will Smith for his 2020 tribute, "Will," so it makes sense the latter would return the favor by inviting him on "Tantrum." Will Smith's son Jaden will also appear Based on a True Story.