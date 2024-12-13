Will Smith Addresses Diddy “Freak Off” Rumors

Will Smith is tired of all the memes.

In recent months, Diddy has made plenty of headlines for the surplus of disturbing allegations he's facing. The Bad Boy founder was arrested back in September on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering and is expected to go on trial in May of 2025. On top of this, he's been hit with countless lawsuits from men and women accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more.

Of course, this has resulted in public outrage, and has many of his celebrity peers keeping their distance. Will Smith, for example, recently decided to set the record straight about his own relationship with the mogul. During his set at The Observatory in San Diego yesterday, he clarified that they've never been close despite internet rumors. He also encouraged fans to stop creating memes tying the two of them together. "I don't have s*** to do with Puffy, so y'all can stop all the memes," he stated. Smith didn't stop there, however.

"I Don't Have Sh*t To Do With Puffy," Will Smith Clarifies

He went on to make it crystal clear that he's never attended one of Diddy's alleged drug-fueled sex parties dubbed "freak offs," and that he doesn't even like baby oil. Smith added that he has enough drama of his own to worry about and certainly doesn't need to carry the burden of someone else's. "I usually don't respond to d*mba** stuff," he concluded. "But that one, your memes was doing too much." Supporters can't blame Smith for wanting to clear his name amid Diddy's legal battle, particularly considering the extreme nature of the allegations he's facing.