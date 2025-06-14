Will Smith made a shocking but welcome return to hip-hop earlier this year with his first album almost 20 years to the day. That project we are referring to is his March 28 release, Based on a True Story. Leading up to its arrival, the Fresh Prince put out five singles.
Those included "First Love," "Beautiful Scars," "Work Of Art," "You Can Make It," and "Tantrum." His comeback album also had a stacked and modern feature list as well. His son Jaden, Teyana Taylor, Russ, Big Sean, Joyner Lucas, and Fridayy were the headliners.
But now that Will Smith has some creative momentum going, he's making sure it doesn't go to waste. That's where "Pretty Girls" comes into play. It's a club ready track with a bouncy groove and contagious energy.
On the track, Will Smith hypes up the ladies while simultaneously promising them all the lives of their dreams. "I'm 'bout to do some investing / I spend it on you and your bestie / You and your twin on a jet-ski / I'll change your life if you let me," he raps.
The accompanying music video is also quite hilarious as Smith admits to a therapist that he finds all women attractive no matter their makeup. In falls in line with the single's bridge: "Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, lemon / Alright, f*ck it, I like women / There it is, truth about me."
It's Smith just having a great time and there's nothing wrong with that. Check it out below.
Will Smith & OBanga "Pretty Girls"
Quotable Lyrics:
I like BBLs
That stand for "Bad b*tches link up"
Poppin' in the club all night in the section
Picture perfect, I swear you perfection
I like you, you, you, and you
It don't matter 'bout your complexion (Complexion)
