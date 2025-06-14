Will Smith Can't Contain His Love For "Pretty Girls" On His New Single

BY Zachary Horvath 117 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
will-smith will-smith
Will Smith is not wasting the same amount of time he took to come back to hip-hop this time around with this club friendly track.

Will Smith made a shocking but welcome return to hip-hop earlier this year with his first album almost 20 years to the day. That project we are referring to is his March 28 release, Based on a True Story. Leading up to its arrival, the Fresh Prince put out five singles.

Those included "First Love," "Beautiful Scars," "Work Of Art," "You Can Make It," and "Tantrum." His comeback album also had a stacked and modern feature list as well. His son Jaden, Teyana Taylor, Russ, Big Sean, Joyner Lucas, and Fridayy were the headliners.

But now that Will Smith has some creative momentum going, he's making sure it doesn't go to waste. That's where "Pretty Girls" comes into play. It's a club ready track with a bouncy groove and contagious energy.

On the track, Will Smith hypes up the ladies while simultaneously promising them all the lives of their dreams. "I'm 'bout to do some investing / I spend it on you and your bestie / You and your twin on a jet-ski / I'll change your life if you let me," he raps.

The accompanying music video is also quite hilarious as Smith admits to a therapist that he finds all women attractive no matter their makeup. In falls in line with the single's bridge: "Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, lemon / Alright, f*ck it, I like women / There it is, truth about me."

It's Smith just having a great time and there's nothing wrong with that. Check it out below.

Read More: Who Is Alex Fine? Cassie Ventura's Supportive Husband

Will Smith & OBanga "Pretty Girls"

Quotable Lyrics:

I like BBLs
That stand for "Bad b*tches link up"
Poppin' in the club all night in the section
Picture perfect, I swear you perfection
I like you, you, you, and you
It don't matter 'bout your complexion (Complexion)

Read More: Halle Bailey DDG Restraining Order Explained

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-SONY-BAD BOYS Music Will Smith Reveals Features And Release Date For "Based On A True Story" 2.0K
Mixtapes Will Smith Stages Triumphant Comeback With "Based On A True Story" Album 2.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.7K