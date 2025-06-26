Will Smith Appears To Shade Chris Rock In Fiery New Freestyle

BY Cole Blake 122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Concussion" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Actor/rapper Will Smith attends the "Concussion" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on December 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Will Smith's freestyle comes after he put out a new single, earlier this month, titled, "Pretty Girls."

Will Smith took aim at Chris Rock and the infamous Oscars slap in a new freestyle on Charlie Sloth’s “Fire in the Booth.” The move comes after Smith put out his comeback album, Based on a True Story, back in March.

“If you talking crazy out your face up on the stage and disrespect me on the stage, expect me on the stage,” he raps in the freestyle, as caught by AllHipHop. “Jokers dish it out, cry out when it’s time to take it, City full of real ones wasn’t raised to fake it.”

Smith infamously stormed the stage to slap Chris Rock, who was hosting the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022, after he joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!” Smith screamed at him.

Read More: Will Smith Can't Contain His Love For "Pretty Girls" On His New Single

Will Smith Oscars Slap

Prior to the freestyle, Will Smith reflected on the Oscars incident during an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Remi Burgz. “The last few years for me have been really deep reflection,” he said. “After the Oscars, I shut it down for a minute and really went into the internal work and just taking a big, strong, honest look at myself. For the first time in my career, (I was) having to deal with a level of disapproval that I never had to experience. The addiction to the approval of others that I had to dissolve, it was brutal.”

He also mentioned how the incident forced him to reckon with deeper parts of himself. “It was just like there was a manhole cover over some unexplored areas and the manhole cover came off,” he explained. “It was scary for a minute what was in there.”

Following the release of Based on a True Story, Smith has already released another new single titled, "Pretty Girls." The upbeat track sees Smith enjoying himself while hyping up the ladies in his life.

Read More: Will Smith Reveals Features And Release Date For "Based On A True Story"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tony Rock Performs At The Stress Factory Comedy Club Pop Culture Tony Rock Wants Revenge On Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars 1.7K
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Pop Culture Chris Rock Explains Why He's Open To Hosting The Oscars Again Despite Infamous Will Smith Slap 933
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW Beef Where to Watch Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage' Stand Up 852
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.7K