Will Smith Appears To Shade Chris Rock In Fiery New Freestyle

Will Smith took aim at Chris Rock and the infamous Oscars slap in a new freestyle on Charlie Sloth’s “Fire in the Booth.” The move comes after Smith put out his comeback album, Based on a True Story, back in March.

“If you talking crazy out your face up on the stage and disrespect me on the stage, expect me on the stage,” he raps in the freestyle, as caught by AllHipHop. “Jokers dish it out, cry out when it’s time to take it, City full of real ones wasn’t raised to fake it.”

Smith infamously stormed the stage to slap Chris Rock, who was hosting the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022, after he joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth!” Smith screamed at him.

Will Smith Oscars Slap

Prior to the freestyle, Will Smith reflected on the Oscars incident during an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Remi Burgz. “The last few years for me have been really deep reflection,” he said. “After the Oscars, I shut it down for a minute and really went into the internal work and just taking a big, strong, honest look at myself. For the first time in my career, (I was) having to deal with a level of disapproval that I never had to experience. The addiction to the approval of others that I had to dissolve, it was brutal.”

He also mentioned how the incident forced him to reckon with deeper parts of himself. “It was just like there was a manhole cover over some unexplored areas and the manhole cover came off,” he explained. “It was scary for a minute what was in there.”