Will Smith Dissed By Brooklyn Rapper Over Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith is very high on the list of iconic rapper/actors, and that crossover makes diss tracks against him over his Oscars controversy an easy door to open. Brooklyn MC and creative Marco Polovision recently released "FRESH DIS OF BEL AIR," which calls Smith out for slapping Chris Rock at the awards ceremony and putting out meager new music in his view.

What Marco is referring to is the new album Based On A True Story. It's one of the main targets in the freestyle, which is an A.I.-generated animation spoofing the iconic Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air TV show, along with a few other elements. Marco Polovision raps over Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock" instrumental, which is what Will Smith rapped over during a recent freestyle.

Speaking of which, Will Smith seemed to shade Chris Rock during a recent Fire In The Booth performance, which is what seems to have prompted these shots from Marco. "If you talking crazy out your face up on the stage and disrespect me on the stage, expect me on the stage," he rapped. "Jokers dish it out / Cry out when it’s time to take it / City full of real ones wasn’t raised to fake it."

Will Smith Diss

"I grew up on both Chris Rock and Will Smith," Marco Polovision said in a statement, per AllHipHop. "So when I saw Will Smith hit Chris Rock, it broke my heart. I felt like Will’s apology was a little pretentious with all the fake crying and all. The Brooklyn in me felt like I had to speak up for my guy Chris Rock. He didn’t deserve that in the first place… and for Will to add insult to injury and diss him again? Nah.

"This isn’t about clout," he continued. "This is about protecting and preserving culture. White people love to see us going at each other like this, but even they aren’t supporting your nonsense, Will. I grew up on A Nightmare on My Street, “Summertime” and Fresh Prince. But I won’t stand back while Will bullies Chris Rock just because Hollywood is crumbling and he has to deal with his own mortality.