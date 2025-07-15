Shaquille O'Neal Threatens To Punch Robert Griffin III In The Face Over Angel Reese Comments

NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Red Carpet
Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Shaquille O'Neal arrives on the red carpet before the Emirates NBA Cup semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Robert Griffin III has been highly critical of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese on social media in recent months.

Shaquille O'Neal went off on Robert Griffin III while speaking with Bailey Jackson and Lachelle Smith on the Off the Record podcast. According to Complex, the legendary NBA player threatened to punch the former NFL quarterback in the face. He was furious with Griffin's recent criticism of WNBA star Angel Reese.

O'Neal began by referencing a recent post from Griffin, in which he told fans to stop sending him pictures of Reese depicted as a monkey. In the post, however, he included one of the pictures himself. On Off the Record, Shaq began: "Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m gonna punch you in your f*cking face. It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but just stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F*cking stop it. That’s the last time, okay? Thank you."

"He hates her. So f*cking what. I hate you now, for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me," he continued. "She’s not gonna respond, because I’m the one calling her and be like, 'Baby, keep it classy.' Because she’s not soft, by any means. You’re from the streets. But I’m like, 'You’re beautiful. Don’t indulge with these fools.' Because he’s a fool. He don’t even have G-14 classification to say that. I would respect it more if Lisa Leslie said it. Like, that’s y’all category. Stay out of other peoples’ category, okay… You talk about sports. But bro, you don’t need to be going deep."

Shaq concluded: "If he hates her, so what? Mind your business. Like, I don’t mind you doing your job, same as anyone, but don’t pick on that little girl. Because guess what? I’m her protector. Now pick on me. You pick on me, I’m gonna punch you in your f*cking face."

Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Beef

Robert Griffin III's criticism of Angel Reese escalated after Caitlin Clark hard-fouled her during a game in May. The two have been rivals on the court since their college days, but Shaq says the drama isn't "real hate." He said on the show: "If you look around [at] what’s going on in this real country, that’s hate. This is sports. I’m not supposed to like you."

Shaquille O'Neal isn't the first person to criticize Robert Griffin III for his criticism of Angel Reese. He previously feuded on social media with ESPN’s Ryan Clark's over the same issue.

