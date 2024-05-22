LeBron James Gives Advice To Caitlin Clark After Rough Start To Her Rookie Season

LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers and an NBA great, discussed with Caitlin Clark this week his knowledge of what it takes to meet and beyond enormous expectations. On his Mind The Game podcast with JJ Redick, Lebron discussed Caitlin Clark and the noise around the WNBA rookie sensation. Clark has massive expectations of her, not just from her team but also from the entire league. Lebron is an athlete who probably had the most lofty expectations of any athlete ever. He is probably the right person to give advice to Caitlin Clark on how to handle the pressure.

One of the few players who achieved a similar amount of fame prior to joining the league may be Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark. Clark was an Iowa Hawkeyes superstar in college. In her four years in the program, she broke the NCAA scoring record and, in her senior year, scored just over 28 points per game, the most of any player in NCAA history. James recently discussed his thoughts on the Clark situation with JJ Redick on his podcast, Mind the Game. He expressed what he thought of her as a player and the pressures she is currently under.

LeBron James Praises Caitlin Clark Amidst Criticism

During his Mind the Game Podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James offered the budding WNBA star some guidance. He said of Caitlin Clark, "My advice to Caitlin, and my advice to anyone that comes in with this level of notoriety, out-of-this-world expectation, whatever the case may be, be a horse, man. The Kentucky Derby. Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft." He says she can't give in to the noise and distractions. Lebron went on to say to be careful what you say because "...everybody is looking for you to say anything and they're gonna splice it and cut it and make it a negative thing."

LeBron also said that the evolution of the WNBA this season is due in large part to Caitlin Clark. He said, "Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is going to happen for the WNBA... I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before." he referenced the WNBA using chartered flights for the first time this season. Overall, LeBron's advice is good advice for Clark. Clark is starting to really adapt to the WNBA. The Indiana Fever is far from being a good team, but the bones of a great one already exist.

