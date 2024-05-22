LeBron James Gives Advice To Caitlin Clark After Rough Start To Her Rookie Season

BYJamil David367 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on February 22, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

LeBron Knows a thing or two about massive expectations.

LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers and an NBA great, discussed with Caitlin Clark this week his knowledge of what it takes to meet and beyond enormous expectations. On his Mind The Game podcast with JJ Redick, Lebron discussed Caitlin Clark and the noise around the WNBA rookie sensation. Clark has massive expectations of her, not just from her team but also from the entire league. Lebron is an athlete who probably had the most lofty expectations of any athlete ever. He is probably the right person to give advice to Caitlin Clark on how to handle the pressure.

One of the few players who achieved a similar amount of fame prior to joining the league may be Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark. Clark was an Iowa Hawkeyes superstar in college. In her four years in the program, she broke the NCAA scoring record and, in her senior year, scored just over 28 points per game, the most of any player in NCAA history. James recently discussed his thoughts on the Clark situation with JJ Redick on his podcast, Mind the Game. He expressed what he thought of her as a player and the pressures she is currently under.

Read More: Caitlin Clark WNBA Debut: A Rocky Start With Some Real Positives

LeBron James Praises Caitlin Clark Amidst Criticism

During his Mind the Game Podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James offered the budding WNBA star some guidance. He said of Caitlin Clark, "My advice to Caitlin, and my advice to anyone that comes in with this level of notoriety, out-of-this-world expectation, whatever the case may be, be a horse, man. The Kentucky Derby. Put your blinders on, go to work, show up to work, punch your clock in, prepare yourself, work on your game, work on your craft." He says she can't give in to the noise and distractions. Lebron went on to say to be careful what you say because "...everybody is looking for you to say anything and they're gonna splice it and cut it and make it a negative thing."

LeBron also said that the evolution of the WNBA this season is due in large part to Caitlin Clark. He said, "Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things is going to happen for the WNBA... I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before." he referenced the WNBA using chartered flights for the first time this season. Overall, LeBron's advice is good advice for Clark. Clark is starting to really adapt to the WNBA. The Indiana Fever is far from being a good team, but the bones of a great one already exist.

Read More: LeBron James Praises His Son Bronny's Performance During Last Week's NBA Draft Combine

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Michigan v IowaSportsLeBron James, Joe Biden, & More Congratulate Caitlin Clark On Breaking NCAA Scoring Record2.3K
Indiana Fever Media DaySportsCaitlin Clark Gets Iced Out By Indiana Fever Teammates6.7K
Indiana Fever Media DaySportsCaitlin Clark’s Teammates Give Her A Suprise Unofficial Graduation 743
2024 WNBA DraftSportsCaitlin Clark Is Preparing To Sign Massive Nike Deal Valued At $28 Million1.9K