50 Cent Shares Alleged Claressa Shields Texts Linking Up With Another Man

50 Cent refuses to take the higher ground in his many beefs, whether it's regarding diss tracks from T.I. and his family or "CEO wars" with Dame Dash. However, one of his other big feuds right now is with Papoose, and he made sure to rope Claressa Shields into that debacle with disrespectful force.

For those unaware, 50 recently accused Shields of cheating on Pap with another man, and he now has alleged receipts. Via Instagram today (Saturday, March 14), he shared screenshots of alleged text messages between the boxer and another man around Thanksgiving in 2024. The couple was already dating at this time for a few months, although this wasn't public knowledge.

"You can blame your best friend for this one (Thanksgiving dinner) I was doing the hoochie goochie my friend. LOL," Fif captioned his first post with the alleged screenshots. "Damn it man, how you forgot you spend every holiday with him ? BOP CITY, BOP CITY, BOP CITY ! LOL," he captioned his second post.

As for the messages themselves, they allegedly show Claressa Shields and this alleged mystery person figuring out a time for him to go to her Thanksgiving dinner. The veracity of these messages hasn't been confirmed, and many fans are skeptical. We can only guess that the couple will clap back with full fire.

Who Is Maserati Bud?

They already denied the allegations from the G-Unit mogul, which are the latest updates in the messy 50 Cent, Papoose, and Claressa Shields beef. Tension between the MCs seemingly began when 50 teased Remy Ma when she was still married to Pap. From there, after many trolls and responses, they are trying to one-up each other. Papoose went to the booth to diss Fif, but Fif doesn't care at all.

Amid this, Claressa Shields clapped back at 50 Cent, defending her man and calling him out for hypocrisy. Now, she denied these allegations along with her partner.

For those unaware, 50's previous cheating allegations against Shields involved Florida artist Maserati Bud, known for his "Gutta soul" style and as a reported G-Unit affiliate. He seemed to cosign the New York rapper's accusations, and Claressa blasted him as well.