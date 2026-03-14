50 Cent Tries To One-Up Dame Dash After Dame's Talk Show Gets Greenlit

50 Cent never backs down from a fight, as proven by his juggles between various beefs on the Internet these days. One of his most infamous in the 2020s decade is with Dame Dash, and he just tried to downplay a big piece of good news for the Roc-A-Fella executive.

For those unaware, BET approved Dame Dash's talk show series recently. OG Stories will launch later this month, specifically next Friday (March 20). However, as it turns out, 50 was not too impressed by this, and he chose to mock Dame via an Instagram comment.

"A BOSS don't need a green light," he wrote, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram. Dash actually responded to this swiftly. "@50cent don't get scared now n***a get to work.. it's a licensing deal. they don't own me like they own you."

This continues the "CEO wars" over their business moves and financial successes as hip-hop moguls. Things already got personal between 50 Cent and Dame Dash, with the latter claiming that the former may be a depressed trauma victim with schizophrenia. For the most part, though, they trade blows with numbers and deals, not just with insults.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Dame Dash?

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Dame Dash's beef stems from competitive tensions and opposing players in New York rap of the 2000s. Many years ago, Dame had criticized and downplayed 50's Interscope deal, and the seeds for discord grew quickly.

Amid 50 Cent mocking Dash's financial woes, he clapped back and compared their business achievements. This flared up in 2024. Since then, it's been one troll and shady online comment after another.

We will see how this talk show series on BET goes for Dame, who continues to deal with financial issues and legal problems. Hopefully this helps him bounce back from recent developments, as his G-Unit enemy keeps him busy with petty attacks and responses.

From Fif's perspective, though, he continues to find vindication and triumph against those who doubted him. Perhaps there's another chapter here or things continue on their troll-heavy path. In any case, both moguls have many more things to worry about than just each other.