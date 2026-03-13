Dame Dash Talk Show Gets Approved By BET

Dame Dash is officially going to be teaming up with BET for a new talk show. The businessman and entrepreneur, of course known for co-founding Roc-A-Fella alongside Jay-Z, will be launching OG Stories, later this year.
According to Deadline, Dash is producing and hosting the program and will premiere sometime in the spring. That's very soon as the season officially begins on March 20.
As per BET, the synopsis reads, "Rooted in BET’s pillars of community, culture, and connection, the unfiltered docuseries gives voice to the OGs, the cultural architects, street legends, and self-made bosses who built empires from nothing. Through cinematic visuals and candid, character-driven conversations, Dash builds with those who’ve walked the walk, creating a space where game is given, not sold."
It continues, "From surviving the trenches to breaking generational curses, OG Stories captures the mindset, moments, and blueprint of those who’ve shaped culture and the communities connected to it."
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Dame Dash Film Company Sold
The outlet adds that it will be people in Dame Dash's "inner circle," although specific names will come closer to the show's release.
Dash is ready for this project to get underway and couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity BET is providing. In a statement he says, "I want to thank BET, Louis Carr and Brian Rikuda for believing in the vision and giving this show a home. OG Stories is really MY Paid in Full, a depiction of real life and real people I know. These are friends and peers who lived this, built something out of nothing, and earned the lessons that come with it. This series is about telling those stories the way they actually happened."
Overall, this news couldn't come at a better time for the 54-year-old as he's in seven-figure debt. It stems from a handful of defamation lawsuits and recently, he's been auctioning off his assets to satisfy it.
Unfortunately, the sale of his film company, Poppington LLC, sold for a mere $100.50. Mike Muntaser, CEO of Muddy Water Motion Pictures, had the winning bid. He had some harsh words afterwards, though, telling The New York Post, "I think he’s a fool, man."