Dame Dash Talk Show Gets Approved By BET

BY Zachary Horvath
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57th NAACP Image Awards | Official BET Dinner
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Damon Dash attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner at Grand Venue on February 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
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Dame Dash has received some thrilling news about a talk show he's producing and hosting called "OG Stories."

Dame Dash is officially going to be teaming up with BET for a new talk show. The businessman and entrepreneur, of course known for co-founding Roc-A-Fella alongside Jay-Z, will be launching OG Stories, later this year.

According to Deadline, Dash is producing and hosting the program and will premiere sometime in the spring. That's very soon as the season officially begins on March 20.

As per BET, the synopsis reads, "Rooted in BET’s pillars of community, culture, and connection, the unfiltered docuseries gives voice to the OGs, the cultural architects, street legends, and self-made bosses who built empires from nothing. Through cinematic visuals and candid, character-driven conversations, Dash builds with those who’ve walked the walk, creating a space where game is given, not sold."

Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

It continues, "From surviving the trenches to breaking generational curses, OG Stories captures the mindset, moments, and blueprint of those who’ve shaped culture and the communities connected to it."

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Dame Dash Film Company Sold
2022 InvestFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The outlet adds that it will be people in Dame Dash's "inner circle," although specific names will come closer to the show's release.

Dash is ready for this project to get underway and couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity BET is providing. In a statement he says, "I want to thank BET, Louis Carr and Brian Rikuda for believing in the vision and giving this show a home. OG Stories is really MY Paid in Full, a depiction of real life and real people I know. These are friends and peers who lived this, built something out of nothing, and earned the lessons that come with it. This series is about telling those stories the way they actually happened."

Overall, this news couldn't come at a better time for the 54-year-old as he's in seven-figure debt. It stems from a handful of defamation lawsuits and recently, he's been auctioning off his assets to satisfy it.

Unfortunately, the sale of his film company, Poppington LLC, sold for a mere $100.50. Mike Muntaser, CEO of Muddy Water Motion Pictures, had the winning bid. He had some harsh words afterwards, though, telling The New York Post, "I think he’s a fool, man." 

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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