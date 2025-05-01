Dame Dash is currently wrapped up in a serious legal battle with filmmaker Josh Webber. Unfortunately, however, things could get much worse for the Roc-A-Fella co-founder very soon. According to AllHipHop, he's allegedly failed to comply with court orders. As a result, a federal judge warned that if he and his company Poppington LLC don't comply with discovery demands by May 9, he'll be held in contempt and a bench warrant could be issued to compel him to appear in court.

News of this latest development comes shortly after it was revealed that Dash's legal team moved to withdraw from the case. They submitted a letter to the U.S. District Court last month, citing his lack of cooperation. Reportedly, he refused to share court-ordered assets because he plans to file for bankruptcy.

He told his former legal team that "responding would be futile" and that they should "wait for the bankruptcy process" to begin.

Dame Dash Movies

Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

News of Dash's potential also comes just a few days after it was reported that a California court is considering a request to seize and auction off his intellectual property and personal assets. This could even include his cult-classic film State Property and more. He's also produced films like 2004's The Woodsman and 2018's Honor Up.

This legal battle has been going on for years, and all started with the film Dear Frank. Dash worked on the film before being removed due to his allegedly unprofessional behavior on set.