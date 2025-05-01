Judge Wants Dame Dash Arrested If He Doesn’t Comply With Court Orders

BY Caroline Fisher 688 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Judge Wants Dame Dash Arrested Hip Hop News
attends Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios at DDS33 on April 3, 2019 in Burbank, California.
Dame Dash's fierce legal battle with filmmaker Josh Webber continues, and he's accused of failing to comply with court orders.

Dame Dash is currently wrapped up in a serious legal battle with filmmaker Josh Webber. Unfortunately, however, things could get much worse for the Roc-A-Fella co-founder very soon. According to AllHipHop, he's allegedly failed to comply with court orders. As a result, a federal judge warned that if he and his company Poppington LLC don't comply with discovery demands by May 9, he'll be held in contempt and a bench warrant could be issued to compel him to appear in court.

News of this latest development comes shortly after it was revealed that Dash's legal team moved to withdraw from the case. They submitted a letter to the U.S. District Court last month, citing his lack of cooperation. Reportedly, he refused to share court-ordered assets because he plans to file for bankruptcy.

He told his former legal team that "responding would be futile" and that they should "wait for the bankruptcy process" to begin.

Read More: Damon Dash Could Lose More Than 800k After Refusing To Comply With The Court

Dame Dash Movies
2022 InvestFest
Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

News of Dash's potential also comes just a few days after it was reported that a California court is considering a request to seize and auction off his intellectual property and personal assets. This could even include his cult-classic film State Property and more. He's also produced films like 2004's The Woodsman and 2018's Honor Up.

This legal battle has been going on for years, and all started with the film Dear Frank. Dash worked on the film before being removed due to his allegedly unprofessional behavior on set.

Allegedly, he went on to promote the film as his own regardless, calling it The List. Webber and the production company Muddy Waters filed a lawsuit against him as a result, accusing him of copyright infringement and defamation. In 2022, Dash was ordered to pay over $800K in damages.

Read More: Hip-Hop Classic Film "State Property" Could Be Up For Grabs To Settle Damon Dash's Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios Music Dame Dash Takes Another Loss In Court Amid “Dear Frank” Legal Battle 1.8K
Stoop Talk With Dame Dash Music Hip-Hop Classic Film "State Property" Could Be Up For Grabs To Settle Damon Dash's Lawsuit 1025
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere Crime Damon Dash Could Lose More Than 800k After Refusing To Comply With The Court 1491
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash Loses Legal Team As He Prepares To File For Bankruptcy Amid Crippling Lawsuit 2.9K