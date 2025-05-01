Dame Dash is currently wrapped up in a serious legal battle with filmmaker Josh Webber. Unfortunately, however, things could get much worse for the Roc-A-Fella co-founder very soon. According to AllHipHop, he's allegedly failed to comply with court orders. As a result, a federal judge warned that if he and his company Poppington LLC don't comply with discovery demands by May 9, he'll be held in contempt and a bench warrant could be issued to compel him to appear in court.
News of this latest development comes shortly after it was revealed that Dash's legal team moved to withdraw from the case. They submitted a letter to the U.S. District Court last month, citing his lack of cooperation. Reportedly, he refused to share court-ordered assets because he plans to file for bankruptcy.
He told his former legal team that "responding would be futile" and that they should "wait for the bankruptcy process" to begin.
Dame Dash Movies
News of Dash's potential also comes just a few days after it was reported that a California court is considering a request to seize and auction off his intellectual property and personal assets. This could even include his cult-classic film State Property and more. He's also produced films like 2004's The Woodsman and 2018's Honor Up.
This legal battle has been going on for years, and all started with the film Dear Frank. Dash worked on the film before being removed due to his allegedly unprofessional behavior on set.
Allegedly, he went on to promote the film as his own regardless, calling it The List. Webber and the production company Muddy Waters filed a lawsuit against him as a result, accusing him of copyright infringement and defamation. In 2022, Dash was ordered to pay over $800K in damages.