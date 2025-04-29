Dame Dash Loses Legal Team As He Prepares To File For Bankruptcy Amid Crippling Lawsuit

Dame Dash cannot catch a break, and it seems like things could actually get worse for him. Per an exclusive report from AllHipHop, the music executive and businessman now has to search for new legal representation. His now-former team of lawyers decided to drop out of his ongoing financial dispute yesterday (April 28) with film director Josh Webber.
They submitted a letter to the U.S. District Court due to Dame Dash's unwillingness to cooperate with them. That was especially the case when it came to refusing to share court-ordered assets. But the reason for his stubbornness is because he's going to be filing for bankruptcy.
Dash told his ex-attorneys that "responding would be futile" and that everyone should "wait for the bankruptcy process" to be set in motion. However, it seems that they got too "frustrated" with his plan, as well as poor communication overall.
The Roc-A-Fella co-founder does have a 30-day grace period to seek out a new lawyer/lawyers and to file for bankruptcy. The outlet also reports that all of the entities involved such as Dash's Poppington LLC and Josh Webber and his side.
Dame Dash Defamation Lawsuit
For context, the things that the court was ordering to see were Dash’s film rights and company records. Previously, Damon was ordered to satisfy Webber's request of $805,000 back in 2022 for copyright infringement and defamation. Back then, he was also not being compliant when it came to sharing pivotal information.
However, that same defamation suit has skyrocketed to $4 million following some disparaging comments made by Dash in 2024. Then, he labeled Mr. Webber a "d**khead" and also accused him of theft. The plaintiff said those words cost him the same amount of money mentioned after he was scheduled to work on a Billy Bob Thornton project. All of this ties back to Dash claiming ownership over the film, State Property.