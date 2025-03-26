Dame Dash Ordered To Pay Out $4 Million Judgement To Josh Webber Over Defamation Case

2022 InvestFest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 07: Dame Dash speaks onstage during the 2022 InvestFest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Dame Dash has suffered yet another financial setback after the judgement in Josh Webber's defamation case against him.

Dame Dash has been ordered to pay out a $4 million default judgment to director Josh Webber, who filed a defamation lawsuit against him in April 2024. Webber claimed Dame made defamatory comments about him during an appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast. On the show, Dame brought up a previous dispute over the film, Dear Frank, in which he was ordered to pay Webber and the movie's producers over $800,000.

"I had a judgment. And I knew this d***head Chris Brown and Josh Webber and Muddy Waters ... Chris Brown the lawyer. I went through four trials with the same lawyer ... What I lost was defamation because these guys trigger me and steal my s*** ... you think there is freedom of speech, it's really not," Dame said on the show. With the defamation lawsuit, Webber claimed he lost out on a $4 million directing gig with Billy Bob Thornton.

Dame Dash's Financial Woes

Just days after taking the job, Josh Webber says he recieved an email from Rebel Entertainment founder Rock Jacobs, explaining that they were dropping him. “While I haven’t had the opportunity to delve deeply into these allegations, initial online searches do not paint a favorable picture. As you can understand, our investor, being a family-oriented individual, is adamant about not associating his name or the project title with any controversial matters. Regrettably, based on the findings outlined above, I must officially terminate our agreement. Please accept this as formal written notification of our decision,” Jacobs allegedly wrote.

Dame has yet to publically comment on the default judgement. The legal drama is just one of several finanical setbacks Dame Dash has suffered in recent years. During 2024, a judge ordered him to sell off his shares of Roc-A-Fella Records to help cover numerous debts. Cam'ron even recently made headlines for going off on Dame. He noted how he's allegedly blown through his money over the years during an episode of Talk With Flee.

