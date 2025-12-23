Dame Dash is facing yet another lawsuit from filmmaker Josh Webber, who now accuses the Roc-A-Fella co-founder of ruining a $10 million agreement he had lined up to direct and produce a film titled TORN. According to AllHipHop, Webber also named Dash's company, The Dash Group, which he operates with his girlfriend, Raquel Horn. He says that Dash's public comments on their feud allegedly caused investors to back out.

In the newest filing, which Webber made in Los Angeles federal court on Monday, he referenced Dame threatening to file a civil RICO lawsuit against him back in October. Webber included an email from someone named Tina Parmar, who notes that one of the film's investors demanded Webber be let go after seeing an article about Dame's threat.

Webber says that Dame's suggestion that he was part of a criminal organization was "false and defamatory," and that he "knew [it] was false when he made it," according to Complex.

Read More: Drake Nearly Spits Out His Drink After BenDaDonnn Warns Him About Memphis

Dame Dash Bankruptcy

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

Dame Dash previously lost multiple lawsuits to Webber related to the film Dear Frank. The drama began with Webber suing him for defamation and copyright infringement in 2022. He alleged that Dash pulled out of the project and tried to sell it under a different name while claiming to be the director.

In 2024, he hit Dame with another lawsuit, claiming that his fiery comments on the case from the Earn Your Leisure podcast cost him a job on the movie Fast Life. With Dame still in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings, he has yet to fully pay out the multimillion-dollar judgments.