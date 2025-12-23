Dame Dash Hit With Another Massive Lawsuit From Filmmaker Josh Webber

BY Cole Blake 185 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios
BURBANK, CA - APRIL 03: Damon Dash attends Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios at DDS33 on April 3, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios)
Dame Dash has already lost two lawsuits to Josh Webber following their falling out over the film, "Dear Frank."

Dame Dash is facing yet another lawsuit from filmmaker Josh Webber, who now accuses the Roc-A-Fella co-founder of ruining a $10 million agreement he had lined up to direct and produce a film titled TORN. According to AllHipHop, Webber also named Dash's company, The Dash Group, which he operates with his girlfriend, Raquel Horn. He says that Dash's public comments on their feud allegedly caused investors to back out.

In the newest filing, which Webber made in Los Angeles federal court on Monday, he referenced Dame threatening to file a civil RICO lawsuit against him back in October. Webber included an email from someone named Tina Parmar, who notes that one of the film's investors demanded Webber be let go after seeing an article about Dame's threat.

Webber says that Dame's suggestion that he was part of a criminal organization was "false and defamatory," and that he "knew [it] was false when he made it," according to Complex.

Read More: Drake Nearly Spits Out His Drink After BenDaDonnn Warns Him About Memphis

Dame Dash Bankruptcy
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

Dame Dash previously lost multiple lawsuits to Webber related to the film Dear Frank. The drama began with Webber suing him for defamation and copyright infringement in 2022. He alleged that Dash pulled out of the project and tried to sell it under a different name while claiming to be the director.

In 2024, he hit Dame with another lawsuit, claiming that his fiery comments on the case from the Earn Your Leisure podcast cost him a job on the movie Fast Life. With Dame still in the midst of bankruptcy proceedings, he has yet to fully pay out the multimillion-dollar judgments.

In the wake of all the legal and financial trouble, Dame tried to clear the air on The Breakfast Club, earlier this year. This backfired and led to a fiery confrontation with Charlamagne Tha God that circulated all over social media.

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash's Legal Troubles Continue With New Defamation Lawsuit 975
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash Ordered To Pay Out $4 Million Judgement To Josh Webber Over Defamation Case 1.9K
Damon Dash's Birthday Party - May 4, 2004 Music Jay-Z Protects Dame Dash From Having To Sell His Roc-A-Fella Shares 71.1K
2022 InvestFest Music Dame Dash Faces Accusations Of Avoiding Payments As Creditors Continue Coming After His Assets 1073
Comments 0