Dame Dash's Film Company Sells For A Pitiful $100 At Auction

BY Cole Blake 586 Views
"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)
Along with the film production company, Dame Dash lost the rights to several movies, including "Honor Up."

Dame Dash's film production company, Poppington LLC, sold for just $100.50 at a court auction on Tuesday, according to The New York Post. Mike Muntaser, CEO of Muddy Water Motion Pictures, placed the winning bid, telling the outlet afterward: "I think he’s a fool, man." The auction will help offset $1 million that the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder owes from various defamation lawsuits.

The sale of Poppington LLC included the rights to several films. Among them was Honor Up, which starred Dash, alongside Cam’ron and Stacey Dash. There was also that movie's sequel, Too Honorable, as well as Welcome to Blakroc, and We Went To China: Our Search For Like Minded Individuals.

Attorney Chris Brown noted to The Post that Cam'ron recently labeled Honor Up wack on social media. “It’s more of an undertaking of what they viewed Dash’s work to be as opposed to anything else,” he said. "... Like, no one cares that you went to China. Mr. Dash. I guess I really don’t know what to make of that.”

Dame Dash Defamation Lawsuit

Earlier this month, filmmaker Josh Webber filed another lawsuit against Dame, this time accusing him of defamation. He alleged that his public comments on their feud cost him a $10 million agreement he had lined up to direct and produce a film titled TORN, according to AllHipHop.

In the Los Angeles federal court filing, Webber referenced Dame's threat to file a civil RICO lawsuit against him in October. He included an email from someone named Tina Parmar, who claims that one of the film's investors demanded Webber be let go after learning about the drama with Dame.

Before that, Dame lost multiple other lawsuits to Webber following their falling out over the film Dear Frank. As the financial trouble grew in recent years, Dame filed for bankruptcy back in September. After that, he went on The Breakfast Club and got into a viral confrontation with Charlamagne Tha God.

