HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

Holiday movies are a seasonal staple, but those centering Hip Hop or its artists haven’t always had a seat at the table. While the genre’s biggest titles traditionally center on snowy suburbs, chestnuts, and generic cheer, a different canon has been forming quietly, built around soul, comedy, and culture. Whether through gospel-anchored dramas, hood comedies, or made-for-TV romances, rappers and R&B stars in holiday films have helped flip the narrative.

Since the ’90s, Rap and R&B artists have crossed into holiday films. Some entered at their peak, while others tested to expand their reach beyond their music careers. What unites them is presence, not only as a song on the soundtrack, but in a starring role. Whitney Houston delivered a stained-glass soprano in The Preacher’s Wife. Ice Cube gave us the hilariously petty Christmas Eve in Friday After Next. These performances have added something different to the warmth of holiday storytelling.

These films span generations and the tones vary, but the impact remains the same.

The Hip Hop Holiday Movies

1. The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

Starring: Whitney Houston, Denzel Washington

Directed by: Penny Marshall

The Preacher’s Wife was released in December 1996, and by then, Whitney Houston was already in a category of her own. The film cast her in a quieter light as a weary wife, Julia, married to a struggling pastor in a tight-knit community. When Denzel Washington’s character, an angel sent to help save the church, enters the picture, it sets off a story that balances fuzzy holiday feelings with real emotional weight.

Further, Houston executive-produced the soundtrack, returning to her Gospel roots and delivering vocals that felt more devotional than commercial. This Hip Hop holiday movie was directed by the famed Penny Marshall and shot in Harlem, grounding the story in both spirituality and place.

2. Friday After Next (2002)

Starring: Ice Cube, Mike Epps, Katt Williams

Directed by: Marcus Raboy

Now, Friday After Next isn’t trying to be sentimental. It’s not here for nostalgia or spiritual awakenings. It’s a Christmas movie in name, but a neighborhood comedy at heart, where the only thing sacred is the rent money. Ice Cube, who created and co-wrote the Friday series, flips the holiday formula by anchoring the story around a stolen check, a weed-fueled security gig, and a Santa Claus you definitely can’t trust.

This third chapter in the franchise puts Cube and Mike Epps in the middle of a Christmas Eve disaster, trying to survive the day without getting evicted. Katt Williams shows up as Money Mike, a fast-talking pimp, while Terry Crews makes his debut as Damon, a freshly released inmate with boundary issues.

Friday After Next never pretended to be for everyone. But for those who get it, it’s tradition.

3. Last Holiday (2006)

Starring: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J

Directed by: Wayne Wang

Queen Latifah has long been making space for Hip Hop artists in Hollywood. She presented them not as novelties, but as leads. Last Holiday wasn’t her first time carrying a film, but it was a moment that showed what she could do with full studio backing. She plays Georgia Byrd, a woman from New Orleans who’s told she’s dying and decides to cash out her savings to live the kind of life she’d always kept on hold. The story takes her to Europe, into the presidential suite of a grand hotel, and straight into the path of LL Cool J.

What could have been corny plays out honestly, grounded by Latifah’s. LL is understated as her love interest, letting the focus stay on her arc. The film itself is a remake of a 1950 British story, but this version leans into the reality of missed time without getting heavy-handed.

4. This Christmas (2007)

Starring: Chris Brown, Regina King, Idris Elba, Loretta Devine

Directed by: Preston A. Whitmore II

This Christmas is as close as it gets to a modern Black holiday classic. It features multi-generational family drama with secrets, fights, forgiveness, and enough musical cues to fill a church program. Set in Los Angeles, the story follows the Whitfield family as they reunite for Christmas for the first time in years. Each sibling returns home carrying something, including debt and infidelity.

Chris Brown plays Baby, the youngest sibling, still shielded from some of the family’s realities. It was a smart casting choice at the time, as 2007 marked his rise as a teen star, and his cover of Donny Hathaway’s "This Christmas" helped push the soundtrack. Beside him, the film is carried by a seasoned cast of Regina King in a simmering marriage, Idris Elba ducking loan sharks, and Loretta Devine as the matriarch trying to hold it all together.

5. The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Starring: Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut, Queen Latifah, Terrence Howard

Directed by: Lance Rivera

The Perfect Holiday leans into fantasy—the kind where a single Black mom gets swept into a rom-com that actually centers her. Gabrielle Union is Nancy, a recently divorced mother of three who wishes for a good man for Christmas. Her daughter passes that wish along to a mall Santa, played by Morris Chestnut, who happens to be a struggling songwriter moonlighting for extra cash.

The plot isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s not meant to be. There’s also a low-key meta layer to it as Queen Latifah and Terrence Howard play narrators of sorts, adding a wink to the audience from the sidelines.

Moreover, directed by Lance "Un" Rivera, a former Hip Hop music exec, the film carried quiet industry roots. It didn’t land as hard as This Christmas did that same year, but it still cut out space for Black romantic comedies in a season that rarely made room for them.

6. Black Nativity (2013)

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Tyrese Gibson, Nas, Mary J. Blige

Directed by: Kasi Lemmons

Director Kasi Lemmons reimagined Langston Hughes’s 1961 gospel play in Black Nativity. The film sets the familiar Nativity story within a fractured Harlem household, using music as a bridge between estranged generations. At the center is a teenage boy, sent to live with strict grandparents he barely knows, played by Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett.

It’s not traditional, but that’s the point. The narrative breaks into musical interludes, with cameos from Mary J. Blige and Nas. Further, Black Nativity isn’t background viewing. It asks you to sit still. It’s not filled with twinkle lights or cozy endings. Still, it offers a holiday film willing to meet its audience in places they’ve actually been.

7. A Christmas Melody (2015)

Starring: Mariah Carey, Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott

Directed by: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is, herself, a Christmas season staple. By 2015, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" had already cemented her as the season’s reigning voice. So, when she stepped behind the camera for A Christmas Melody, directing and starring in a Hallmark original, it felt like a full-circle moment.

The film follows a familiar Hallmark arc of a single mom (Lacey Chabert) returning to her hometown and reconnecting with an old classmate during the holidays. Carey plays the PTA queen bee, with a personality that is just sharp enough to give the story some edge.

8. The Hip Hop Family Christmas (2021)

Starring: Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, MC Lyte, Redman

Directed by: Greg Carter

The VH1 original The Hip Hop Family Christmas leans into the typical holiday movie format with a big house, family secrets, camera crews, and a fake engagement to keep up appearances. However, what sets it apart is the cast of artists who’ve lived in the public eye, now playing a fictional version of what that spotlight costs during the holidays.

Keri Hilson also leads as Jessica Nixon, a former pop star turned family fixer. Her parents are industry legends and her siblings are tabloid regulars. Further, the entire family has been dragged for filth on social media. To rehab the family brand, they agree to film a reality Christmas special, but things go off-script, fast. Ne-Yo plays her love interest, while Redman and MC Lyte round out the cast with low-key comic relief.

9. The Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding (2022)

Starring: Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, MC Lyte, Redman, Serayah

Directed by: Greg Carter

Following the first installment, VH1 doubled down on the Nixon family with The Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding. They decided to bring back its fictional fame-first dynasty for another round of seasonal drama. This time, they returned with a wedding deadline and even more cameras in the way. Hilson is back as Jessica, balancing industry obligations, family mess, and her engagement to Kendrick, played once again by Ne-Yo.

Where the first film set the stage for redemption, the sequel leans into strain. Everyone wants a piece of the moment, and Jessica’s control over her own life keeps getting chipped away. Serayah joins the cast as a new complication, adding heat to a plot that’s less about cold feet and more about boundaries.

10. Miracles Across 125th Street (2021)

Starring: Nick Cannon, Lil’ Kim, Teyana Taylor, DC Young Fly, Tommy Davidson

Directed by: Nick Cannon

Set in Harlem on Christmas Eve, Miracles Across 125th Street is Nick Cannon’s attempt to blend Gospel with Hip Hop, all packed into a holiday redemption arc. Cannon stars as a rapper returning home to confront the family and fallout he left behind. It unravels part musical, part drama, and part sketch comedy, filtered through Cannon’s signature mix of sentiment and slapstick.

Moreover, there’s a lot happening here. Lil’ Kim plays the no-nonsense aunt with real estate hustle, Teyana Taylor brings charm as the hometown anchor, and cameos from Gospel icons like Karen Clark Sheard keep the musical credibility intact. Still, the film isn’t trying to be polished. It wants to feel lived-in like a stage play adapted for screen, complete with awkward pacing and scenes that play more like vignettes than plot.

11. Christmas Angel (2023)

Starring: Tamar Braxton, Romeo Miller, DaniLeigh

Directed by: LazRael Lison

In Christmas Angel, DaniLeigh stars Angel St. James, a successful but emotionally guarded R&B singer who’s lost her voice, both literally and figuratively. A last-minute detour forces her to spend Christmas with a stranger and his young daughter, far from the demands of the industry and close to the version of herself she’s tried to outrun.

The film doesn’t go for flash. It stays small, steady, and a little sentimental. Romeo Miller plays the man who opens the door to that stillness. Tamar Braxton appears in a supporting role, and director LazRael Lison, who’s etched a lane for grounded Black storytelling, lets the story unfold without rushing it.

12. Dashing Through the Snow (2023)

Starring: Ludacris, Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris

Directed by: Tim Story

Unfortunately for some fans, Ludacris isn’t chasing fast cars here. He’s just trying to get through Christmas. In Dashing Through the Snow, he enters as social worker Eddie who is also a father and a man who’s over the holidays. Everything about the season feels heavy from the forced cheer. However, when his daughter insists on a Christmas Eve outing, they end up in a night that rewires everything.

In comes Lil Rel Howery as Santa, or someone like him. He’s loud and possibly unwell, and pulls Eddie into a chain of strange events that forces him to reckon with what he’s buried. It’s a Disney+ original, but there’s real texture under the gloss.

13. Merry Liddle Christmas (2019)

Starring: Kelly Rowland

Directed by: Bosede Williams

Destiny's Child icon Kelly Rowland signed on to play Jacquie Liddle in Merry Liddle Christmas and took ownership. She both starred in and produced a story rooted in familiar holiday bedlam featuring a successful woman whose carefully curated life begins to unravel when her extended family descends for Christmas. The result unfolds into a Bosede Williams-directed film that feels less like a shiny fairytale and more like a holiday gathering where everything doesn’t go according to plan.

On screen, Jacquie is polished and controlled as a tech‑company founder with a perfectly decorated home. As the relatives arrive, with their own baggage, the house becomes a pressure cooker. The film doesn’t hinge on a grand Christmas miracle, but surviving family and figuring out what peace looks like when you’re caught between your aspirations and your roots.

14. A New Diva’s Christmas Carol (2022)

Starring: Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens

Directed by: Rusty Cundieff

Ashanti plays Aphrodite, a burned‑out diva whose fame and cynicism have stripped Christmas of all joy. Cast as a harsh judge on a televised singing show, she rejects love and holiday cheer. On Christmas Eve, she’s visited by three ghostly muses who force her to relive her past losses and reconsider what success cost her.

This spin on the traditional A Christmas Carol includes veteran actresses as Angelic “ghosts” and a newcomer as the hopeful singer, giving the film emotional pull. It doesn’t offer a syrupy finale. Instead, it ends on a note of a woman reclaiming her voice and a chance to believe again.

15. Christmas Everyday (2025)

Starring: Brandy Norwood, Sy’Rai Smith, Debbi Morgan, Robert C. Riley

Directed by: Roger M. Bobb

In Christmas Everyday, Brandy Norwood shows up as Fancy Ballentine, a woman trying to keep her late father’s holiday traditions alive. Yet, she’s caught between grief and family tension. The house is falling apart, her mother’s losing her sight, and her sister’s wedding is on a fast track to disaster. It’s supposed to be Christmas, but everything feels like it’s cracking.