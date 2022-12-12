Christmas is right around the corner. As the most wonderful time of the year quickly approaches, a new festive movie will soon be available for your viewing pleasure.

A New Diva’s Christmas Carol is a new holiday-themed comedy picture. According to ThatGrapeJuice, it tells the story of a “mean-spirited singer.” In an attempt to change her attitude, three ghosts take her on a journey through Christmas’ past, present and future.

The flick is a modern twist on the classic 1843 film, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

A newly released trailer shows off the star-studded cast. “Foolish” singer Ashanti, actress Vivica A. Fox and TV personality Eva Marcille lead the stacked crew.

Furthermore, Spice Girls member Mel B and Head of the Class actress Robin Givens will also appear in the flick.

None of these personalities are new to providing entertainment tailored to this festive time of year. Ashanti previously starred in Christmas Winter Song, while Fox starred in this year’s Holiday Hideaway.

Additionally, this won’t be Marcille’s first festive role this year either. A few months back she starred in A Christmas Fumble.

In other recent news, Ashanti has been stirring conversations about her intimate performance with ex-lover Nelly. The duo appeared on stage together for Power 98.3 and Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert just over a week ago.

The production for their collaborative 2008 hit, “Body On Me” was rather steamy. It subsequently caused some fans to take to social media to gossip about their potential reunion.

Even though she’s over two decades into her career as an entertainer, the 42-year-old is certainly staying relevant.

Ashanti’s latest project is finally set to premiere on VH1 on Wednesday (December 14). English actor Idris Elba serves as the executive producer and Rusty Cundieff is directing.

