Could Ashanti and Nelly be getting back together? Earlier this month, the former celebrity couple were sparking rumors of a potential reunion.

It all started when the pair appeared on stage together while at Power 98.3 and Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert.

Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti’s 25th Birthday Surprise Party. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

An intimate performance of their collaborative 2008 hit, “Body On Me” set social media ablaze. Some fans began expressing their hope for the duo to rekindle their love.

Nelly and Ashanti putting that old chemistry to use performing their track “Body On Me” last night



During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she’s been seeing all the comments. Of course, the late night TV host went on to ask the “Foolish” singer about the possibility after a pair of fans brought the topic up while appearing virtually.

“I saw a lot of comments. I mean, my reaction was, ‘wow!’ It was a lot of comments and people wanting that. What I will say is we’re in a better place. We’re cool now. We had some conversations, so it’s cool” she insists.

After Cohen blatantly asks if the reunion will happen, Ashanti chokes on her words. However, it seems as though it at least won’t be happening now. The power couple spent over a decade together before eventually calling it quits in 2014.

In other recent news, Nelly has been receiving backlash for some old videos resurfacing online.

In a number of clips, the Country Grammar artist is seen singing inappropriately to evidently underage girls. Furthermore, he’s also seen grabbing the hair of two underage fans in two separate videos.

In one of the videos, the 48-year-old even attempts to hold the young girl’s hand. Obviously, this is met with uncertainty and visual discomfort. It’s still unclear as to why these videos just recently began to circulate on social media.

