A number of videos showing Nelly previously singing inappropriately to underage girls on stage have resurfaced. Outrage, backlash and questioning have consequently ensued on social media.

In the clips, the Texas native intimately sings to underage girls on the stage with him. In one, the Country Grammar artist is seen performing his 2004 track “Over and Over” near the child’s face.

Nelly attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

He asks if she’s nervous. Afterward, he proceeds to grab some of her hair before serenading her in a highly inappropriate way.

Nelly commits a similar act in a separate video. As the young girl awkwardly stands on stage, he surprisingly twirls her hair and begins to sing to her in a disturbing manner.

The pop-rap hitmaker even attempts to hold the fan’s hand, which is obviously met with uncertainty.

In both videos, the crowd screams and even laughs at the situation ensuing in front of them. It’s unclear at this time why the Dancing with the Stars alum didn’t receive backlash at the time of these concerts.

The videos have resurfaced after Nelly was in the news just this past weekend for a passionate performance with his ex, R&B singer Ashanti.

The couple reunited on stage for Power 98.3 and Power 96.1’s “Under The Mistletoe” concert in Arizona. Their performance of their collaborative 2008 track, “Body On Me” found them trending on social media.

The celebrity couple called their decade-long romance quits in 2014.

Fans were calling for the former couple to rekindle their love, but now Twitter is demanding answers for the 48-year-old’s disgusting behaviour with underage fans on stage.

“OUTRAGED! This shit is insane,” one person wrote. “I know those of you that love and support R. Kelly won’t see anything wrong here, BUT, for the rest of us, why is it okay for a GROWN ass man, NELLY, now to be referred to as R. Nelly, to call an 8-YEAR-OLD girl on stage and sing to her, rubbing [and] all.”

OUTRAGED! This shit is insane. I know those of you that love and support R. Kelly wont see anything wrong here, BUT, for the rest of us, why is it okay for a GROWN ass man, NELLY, now to be referred to as R. Nelly, to call an 8 YEAR OLD girl on stage and sing to her rubbing all pic.twitter.com/FCYSlM6SWS — Daitron Winston Sr. (@ThatsDaitronSr) December 6, 2022

Neither Nelly nor his team have commented on the situation thus far. Make sure to check back in with HNHH for the latest updates.

[via] [via]