Ice Cube Finally Gets His New "Friday" Movie Approved

Ice Cube will finally be making his long-awaited fourth Friday film, New Line Cinema president and CCO Richard Brener confirmed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, this week. While discussing the company's future, Brener confirmed plans for another installment in the series. "We are making another Friday," Brener revealed. "We just closed a deal with Ice Cube to write and star. It’s going to be called Last Friday."

Ice Cube has been working on getting a new film in the Friday series made for a number of years. He released the first film, starring himself alongside Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Regina King, Clarance Witherspoon and others, back in 1995. He released a pair of sequels as well: Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2002.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, last month, Mike Epps, who appears in the second and third films, confirmed plans for a fourth installment. "[Cube] called me the other day, said we just finished the deal,” Epps revealed. "So, we doing the last Friday, man. And big shout-out to Cube; that’s another brother that has put so many brothers on, man, and don’t really get the props for it. Put me, Chris Tucker, Bernie Mac, I mean name ’em. This dude gave dudes opportunities. I haven’t seen the script, but I’m pretty sure it’s good. And we’re gonna bring in the new comics. We’re gonna put the DC Young Flys and all of them in with the OGs. It’s going to be a good-a*s time."