Ice Cube Finally Gets His New "Friday" Movie Approved

BY Cole Blake 963 Views
Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game Tips Off BIG3 Playoff Weekend
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: Coach Ice Cube of Team Webull celebrates during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena on August 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment)
Ice Cube has been trying to get his fourth "Friday" film off the ground for years at this point.

Ice Cube will finally be making his long-awaited fourth Friday film, New Line Cinema president and CCO Richard Brener confirmed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, this week. While discussing the company's future, Brener confirmed plans for another installment in the series. "We are making another Friday," Brener revealed. "We just closed a deal with Ice Cube to write and star. It’s going to be called Last Friday."

Ice Cube has been working on getting a new film in the Friday series made for a number of years. He released the first film, starring himself alongside Chris Tucker, Nia Long, Regina King, Clarance Witherspoon and others, back in 1995. He released a pair of sequels as well: Next Friday in 2000 and Friday After Next in 2002.

"Last Friday" Movie Update

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, last month, Mike Epps, who appears in the second and third films, confirmed plans for a fourth installment. "[Cube] called me the other day, said we just finished the deal,” Epps revealed. "So, we doing the last Friday, man. And big shout-out to Cube; that’s another brother that has put so many brothers on, man, and don’t really get the props for it. Put me, Chris Tucker, Bernie Mac, I mean name ’em. This dude gave dudes opportunities. I haven’t seen the script, but I’m pretty sure it’s good. And we’re gonna bring in the new comics. We’re gonna put the DC Young Flys and all of them in with the OGs. It’s going to be a good-a*s time."

Despite years of the project going nowhere, Ice Cube first hinted at having some hope again while speaking with Flavor Flav on his SiriusXM show, Flavor of the Week, last year. “We’re working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros.,” Cube said at the time. “They have new leadership, my man Mike De Luca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first ‘Friday’ and ‘Players Club’ and ‘All About the Benjamins.’ Mike De Luca was there…So, now he’s running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, ‘Yo, what the f*ck is going on with “Friday”? Man, let’s get this sh*t back online.'”

