Ice Cube Alleges Hollywood Shut Down His Script For A New "Friday" Movie

A lot of fans would love to see a comeback.

Ice Cube is not only one of the most influential rappers of all time, but one of the art form and culture's most extracurricularly decorated exponents. He's led basketball leagues and starred in a lot of visual media, one of his most famous being the classic 1995 comedy Friday alongside Chris Tucker. It got two sequels in 2000 and 2002 respectively, but it seems like Hollywood higher-ups felt that the weekend was over. The Los Angeles MC went on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast to reveal that studio executives shut down his script for another installment, although the timeline is unclear.

"Like, I know what it needs to be, and they don't," Ice Cube remarked to Cam Newton. "So, they had a guy in there named Toby Emmerich for years, and he wouldn't make the movie. I was trying to get it made. I wrote a script, they said it was..." Then, Cube explained his idea for the script, and revealed that he wanted to get Chris Tucker back. "They was like, 'Ah, jail's not funny. It's too much time in jail. How can you make jail funny?' I'm like, 'Man, y'all don't know what the f**k y'all talking about.' Then they come out with Orange Is The New Black, Let's Go To Prison, all these movies about that. And I'm like, 'See? More Hollywood execs don't know what the f**k they're talking.'"

Ice Cube Speaks On A Rejected Friday Script

After that comment, Cam Newton asked why Ice Cube didn't seek the help of another film company or filmmaker to get this new Friday movie out. "It's not that simple," he replied. "We did the movie through New Line, and they attached to all the sequels. Has to come out through New Line. I was trying to take the movie to another studio." So it looks like the West Coast icon wasn't able to fulfill his mission, but maybe he gains the public leverage to convince New Line for good.

Meanwhile, Ice Cube just released his new album Man Down, and to hear him return to the rap space is something special. Hopefully, one day, he can get back to this franchise.

