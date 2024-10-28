Ice Cube Explains How He And Kendrick Lamar Are Both "Provocative" Artists After "It's My Ego" Lyric

Ice Cube labeled himself "Kendrick before Kendrick" on the song.

Ice Cube has explained the intention behind his lyrics about Kendrick Lamar on his new single, "It's My Ego." On the song, Cube raps: "I was Kendrick before Kendrick/Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, like Jimi Hendrix.” Speaking about the song during an appearance on an interview with SiriusXM’s Rock the Bells Radio, Cube discussed how he views Lamar as being similar to himself.

"Just, you know, a provocative artist," Cube explained, as caught by Entertainment Weekly. "An artist that said what I felt, put it all out there, very critical of the system and the government and what we have to go through as Black people in this country. I think he's the same kind of artist: a thought-provoking artist. I was that before he was."

Ice Cube & Kendrick Lamar At The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Kendrick Lamar (R) accepts the award for Best Rap Album for "To Pimp a Butterfly" from rapper Ice Cube onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Cube has praised Lamar this year. Discussing his beef with Drake, he previously expressed his approval of the feud and declared Lamar the winner. "I approve of the beef," he said on the Big Pod with Shaq. "I always approve of rap battles. That's the essence of the game… As long as it doesn't get physical, 'cause that’s not rap. When it get physical, that's just street crime." He added: "I think Kendrick is up, I think he’s landed the more hard and effective punches, so to speak."

