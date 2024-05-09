Kendrick & Drake's Beef Has Us Revisiting "No Vaseline" By Ice Cube Nearly 33 Years Later

We are five months into the 2024 calendar year, and the way to define hip-hop this year has been the revival of rap beefs and diss tracks. We have seen multiple high-profile names butt heads like Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, Quavo and Chris Brown, and of course Drake versus Kendrick Lamar. The latter has become the talk of the town for nearly two months now and it does not appear to be slowing down. All of these current feuds have had us going to back the OG diss tracks like "No Vaseline" by Ice Cube.

This 1991 classic is widely viewed as one of the quintessential diss records and it shows why the competitive nature of the genre is so important to its success. Of course, previous generations who were old enough to understand the magnitude of "No Vaseline" do not need the backstory. But for the modern hip-hop fan who is growing to understand the importance of a Drake versus Kendrick, for example, here are the essential facts to know. According to Genius, Ice Cube, who was one of the 90's big-ticket rappers, was also known for his time with N.W.A.

Relisten To "No Vaseline" By Ice Cube

In 1989, Cube was having financial disagreements with the legendary West Coast group's manager Jerry Heller. Because of that he parted ways, but members of the rap posse were not happy about it. So much so that they went on to diss Cube on two separate occasions. Those were "Real N****z" and "Message to B.A." Sir Jinx, the producer of "No Vaseline," went onto explain Ice's decision to clap back at his former crewmates. "We never wanted to beef with [Dr.] Dre and them. It wasn’t like that. The crowd saw it like that, but it was not like that. It was only [Ice Cube standing up for himself]," Jinx said. The group would never go on to respond after the song dropped. After Dr. Dre left N.W.A. for almost identical reasons, the group disbanded. So, in a way, Cube bouncing was seemingly a sign that the group was headed downhill. Essentially, "No Vaseline" was a way of saying "I told you so," which is why it is so great.

Quotable Lyrics:

Broke as a motherf***ing joke

Let you on the scene to back up the first team

It ain't my fault, one n**** got smart

And they ripping your a**hole apart

By taking your green

Oh, yeah, The Villain does get f***ed with no Vaseline

