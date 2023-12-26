Blueface & Brandy's Daughter Link Up For Sy'Rai Smith's Podcast

44-year-old Brandy continues to prove that she's "the Vocal Bible" at this point in her career, especially thanks to her recent holiday album. While it doesn't seem like she'll be walking away from the music industry anytime soon, the Mississippi native is helping to prime her daughter, Sy'Rai Smith for a career in the entertainment industry. Rather than using her singing voice to reach new heights, the 21-year-old is turning to podcasting to help build her own platform. Earlier this month, the first episode of her I Shouldn't Have Said That series started, with Glee actress Amber Riley joining her in the hot seat.

The two girls chatted about past embarrassing moments, with Smith promising to deliver "relatable stories, expert advice, and a healthy dose of laughter" in all upcoming episodes. After hearing her and Riley chop it up, listeners have been eagerly waiting to find out who her next guest will be. Needless to say, many are surprised to find out it's Blueface – and not everyone's shock is pleasant. In the video below, the 26-year-old eats chicken delivered to him by Brandy while on set of her daughter's show.

Blueface is Ready for His Close-Up with Brandy's Only Child

"Lord. Please don’t let him say anything cr*zy to Brandy child. She doesn’t play," one Instagram user wrote in @thejasminebrand's comments. "Sonya Norwood would never approve of this BS," another chimed in, mentioning the Queens actress' mother. Elsewhere, others pointed out that Blue's manager Wack 100, is also responsible for keeping Sy'Rai's uncle Ray J booked and busy, which could be how the unlikely collaboration came to be.

When he's not giving podcast interviews to budding starlets, you can probably find Blueface bashing his youngest son, Junior, online. The months-old baby is receiving little love from his father lately, as the "Thotiana" rapper even continues to deny his paternity. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

