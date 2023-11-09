7 Holiday Movies To Watch On Hulu In November 2023

Holiday movies, with their festive cheer and heartwarming stories, heavily contribute to the season’s enchantment. In fact, it's become a tradition in many households to watch these festive films. With streaming services like Hulu taking over, holiday movies are now making a home on the platform. Although it does not have a lot of holiday options like Netflix, or a catalog of indie favorites like Prime Video, it still delivers quality stuff. Seeing as the season is already upon us, what better time than the present to begin curating watchlists? With that question in mind, we have put together a list of some of the best holiday movies currently available on Hulu.

7. Saying Yes To Christmas (2021)

Saying Yes To Christmas features a diverse cast led by Erika Provost and Romaine Waite, who play June and Blake respectively. When June travels back home for Christmas, she does not intend to celebrate, instead choosing to meet deadlines and focus on work. However, her plans are upturned when a magical Christmas wish makes her unable to refuse any Christmas-related requests. Consequently, June’s already busy life gets even more hectic when Blake, an old sweetheart, makes his way back into her life. Saying Yes To Christmas is one of the best holiday movies on Hulu for fans of sweet and lighthearted films.

6. Writing Around the Christmas Tree (2021)

What do you do to get your mojo back when you experience writer’s block? Well, in Writing Around The Christmas Tree, successful novelist Mikaela Leighton decides to go on a writers’ retreat. While it may seem great that her block coincides with the holiday season, she’s actually under a lot of pressure. With the retreat underway, Mikaela is hit with the pleasant surprise of Levi McGuire, a love interest Mikaela did not see coming. However, the emotions that begin to stir in her may be exactly what she needs to beat her block. After all, like Levi makes Mikaela understand, one must first experience love to write about it. Krystal Joy Brown and Curtis Hamilton portray Mikaela and Levi, respectively.

5. Pieces Of April (2003)

This heartfelt comedy-drama revolves around the titular character April Burns, portrayed by Katie Holmes. April, a young woman living in a run-down apartment in NYC, is estranged from her suburban family. However, despite their strained relationship, she invites them over for Thanksgiving dinner, hoping to rekindle their relationship. The movie stars Patricia Clark and Oliver Platt in supporting roles as April’s parents. Pieces Of April is a poignant and emotionally charged film that explores family dynamics, forgiveness, and the power of reconciliation. It is a memorable and touching cinematic experience for viewers seeking a heartfelt and meaningful story.

4. The Truth About Christmas (2018)

This comedic tale follows the story of Jillian (played by Kali Hawk), a successful political consultant. She is meant to spend the Christmas holiday with her boyfriend George, and his family. Accordingly, she is primed to be in her best behavior and win them over. However, a little Christmas lie brings Jillian way more trouble than she bargained for. All of a sudden, Jillian is completely unable to utter any lie, seemingly cursed by Santa to only speak the truth. Watch The Truth About Christmas on Hulu to find out the effects of her brutal honesty as she meets George’s family.

3. Happiest Season (2020)

Another Hulu original, Happiest Season stars some very familiar names, including Kristen Stewart, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy among others. The movie tells the story of Abby (played by Stewart), who plans to propose to her girlfriend Harper during the holiday season. However, when Abby discovers that Harper hasn’t come out to her conservative family, she is faced with a dilemma. Happiest Season has become a beloved addition to the genre of holiday romantic comedies. Without a doubt, it’s one of the best holiday movies you’ll find streaming on Hulu right now.

2. It's A Wonderful Binge (2020)

It’s a Wonderful Binge is set in a future where all drugs and alcohol are illegal except for one night a year. In It’s a Wonderful Binge, that night is Christmas Eve, and the world celebrates the holiday in a way never seen before. This film is a sequel to the 2020 film, The Binge, which is a parody of the dystopian horror movie The Purge. Reprising their roles, Skylar Gisondo, Eduardo Franco, and Dexter Darden appear in this Christmas-themed sequel. The Hulu original is certainly one of the most unconventional holiday movies out there right now.

1. A Christmas Carol (1984)

Charles Dickens’ timeless tale came to life on the big screen in 1984. Directed by Clive Donner, this version of the classic holiday tale stars George C. Scott as the iconic character Ebenezer Scrooge. Scott excellently plays the miserly old man who despises Christmas and everything associated with it. Admittedly, most people already intricately know this story, however, the classic Christmas tale remains perpetually enchanting, regardless.

