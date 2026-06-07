Garrett Rocks Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" At Dodger Stadium

Just 6 days after getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Myles Garrett stood on the mound at Dodger Stadium. He threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers and Angels matchup on Saturday. His fit turned just as many heads as the pitch itself.

Garrett wore a graphic tee featuring Kobe Bryant's face, paired with a Dodgers cap. On his feet, he laced up the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam." The all-black low-top with patent leather and an icy blue translucent outsole is one of the more recognizable Jordan 11 colorways. The combination made for a clean, LA-appropriate look.

After the pitch, Garrett explained his connection to Bryant on SportsNet LA. "Shoot, I've had love for Kobe since I was a kid," he said. "I used to wear the short 'fro just like Kob', and that love has been there ever since."

Garrett also spoke about how Bryant approached the game and how it shaped his own mindset. The Kobe shirt was not just a fashion choice. It was a deliberate nod to someone he credits as a real influence.

The trade itself went through on June 1, 2026, with the Browns receiving Jared Verse and multiple draft picks in return. Garrett also holds the NFL single-season sack record with 23 in 2025. The first pitch was his first public moment as a Ram in Los Angeles.

Myles Garrett's Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam"

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" has a long history as one of Jordan Brand's most recognized colorways. The original Space Jam colorway debuted on the Air Jordan 11 High in 1995 and carried over to the Low silhouette later.

The black patent leather base, white midsole, and translucent blue outsole make up the core look. A blue Jumpman logo sits on the heel, and the shoe keeps a clean, minimal profile overall. The Low version cuts the ankle collar down for a sleeker fit.