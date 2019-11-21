Myles Garrett
- SportsMyles Garrett Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Star Worth?Explore Myles Garrett's 2023 net worth journey, from NFL stardom to savvy financial moves, and his impact both on and off the field.ByJake Skudder728 Views
- SportsJadeveon Clowney Issues Apology To Myles GarrettJadeveon Clowney wanted to clear the record.ByAlexander Cole1253 Views
- SportsMyles Garrett Breaks His Silence Following Car CrashMyles Garrett wants to be back on the field come Sunday.ByAlexander Cole655 Views
- SportsMyles Garrett Gets Positive Update After Frightening Car CrashMyles Garrett flipped his Porsche on Monday.ByAlexander Cole625 Views
- SportsMyles Garrett Sustains Non-Life Threatening Injuries After Scary Car AccidentGarrett's Porsche reportedly flipped multiple times.ByAlexander Cole973 Views
- SportsMyles Garrett Taunts NFL QBs With Grim Reaper CostumeMyles Garrett's Halloween costume ended up backfiring.ByAlexander Cole1401 Views
- SportsJake Paul Responds To Myles Garrett's Logan Paul SlanderMyles Garrett thinks he could make a serious splash in the boxing world.ByAlexander Cole3.6K Views
- SportsMason Rudolph & Myles Garrett Make Amends After Last Year's Brutal FightMason Rudolph and Myles Garrett made amends after Sunday's matchup between the Steelers and Browns.ByCole Blake3.5K Views
- SportsMyles Garrett Details His Post-COVID-19 StrugglesMany NFL players have been feeling the lingering effects of COVID-19.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- SportsBaker Mayfield Quotes Lil Wayne To Praise Myles GarrettBaker Mayfield quoted Lil Wayne while praising Myles Garrett for his performance, Sunday.ByCole Blake5.6K Views
- SportsMyles Garrett Signs Record-Setting Contract With Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett agrees on a new deal to receive the highest annual salary ever for a defensive player. ByCole Blake3.0K Views
- SportsOBJ & Myles Garrett Troll Each Other With Dennis Rodman Butt Tap ClipMyles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr. couldn't help themselves with the jokes.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- SportsMike Tomlin Goes Off On Myles Garrett Over Mason Rudolph AllegationsMike Tomlin is adamant that his quarterback did nothing wrong.ByAlexander Cole2.5K Views
- SportsMason Rudolph May Take Legal Action Against Myles GarrettMason Rudolph has threatened to take legal action against Myles Garrett, after he claimed Rudolph made a racial slur against him that sparked the famous helmet-swinging incident.ByLynn S.3.0K Views
- SportsMyles Garrett Reveals What Mason Rudolph Allegedly Said Before FightMyles Garrett is adamant that Mason Rudolph used a racial slur.ByAlexander Cole20.3K Views
- SportsBrowns’ Myles Garrett Reinstated Following 6-Game Suspension: Fans ReactGarrett's suspension lifted after six games.ByKyle Rooney727 Views
- SportsBrowns Fans Smash Mason Rudolph Piñata With Steelers HelmetCleveland fans are wild.ByCole Blake1.8K Views
- SportsReport: Mason Rudolph Will Be Fined $50,000 By The NFLRudolph will be fined by the NFL.ByCole Blake1.6K Views
- SportsNFL Announces Myles Garrett, Maurkice Pouncey Suspensions Following AppealGarrett's suspension upheld, while Pouncey's gets reduced to two games.ByKyle Rooney4.3K Views
- SportsMyles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Racial Slur Prior To FightThis just got interesting. ByAlexander Cole2.0K Views