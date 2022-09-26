Myles Garrett was in a frightening car crash on Monday as his Porsche flipped numerous times. Garrett’s car was the only one involved in the crash, and it turns out that there was a passenger in the car with him.

Luckily, neither Garrett nor his passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. Instead, they were simply sent to the hospital where they are currently being treated by doctors for some minor injuries.

It was reported by Jake Trotter that Garrett got into the accident after leaving Browns practice. It is still unknown how the crash occurred.

#Browns confirm that Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 26, 2022

Images of the crash have already been hitting social media, and as you can see down below, it is quite harrowing. This tweet from @kellkill1 showcases a black Porsche that is completely totaled on the side of the road. There are some cop cars in the vicinity while a flatbed truck seeks to take the car away.

Here’s a look at Myles Garrett’s Porsche. Hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/E3JkQzQTlz — K (@kellkill1) September 26, 2022

Fans are already sending their well-wishes towards Garrett as you never want to see accidents like this. Garrett is a beloved member of the Cleveland Browns franchise, and there is no doubt that even more well-wishes are on the way.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates on this developing story.