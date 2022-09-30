Myles Garrett got into an incredibly scary car crash earlier this week as he was driving home from Browns practice. Garrett was driving his Porsche with a passenger when he eventually flipped multiple times. He and the passenger were able to escape with just minor injuries and now, Garrett is looking to play on Sunday.

On Friday, Garrett got to speak to reporters for the first time since the incident, and for the most part, he appeared to be in good spirits. Garrett reiterated his intentions to play although he was told that he will be a game-time decision as he still has some lingering issues from the crash.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

“Grateful that, not only that I’m alive, but I was able to have so much of my family and the support system that was around me,” Garrett said to the reporters.

Getting into a car crash can be scary for anyone, and there is no doubt that Garrett is thankful to be okay right now. Hopefully, he is able to get back on the field healthy, and in proper shape to play.

