Myles Garrett faced an incredibly scary situation on Monday as he crashed his Porsche after leaving Browns practice in Cleveland. Garrett had a passenger in the car with him, and after flipping multiple times, he and the passenger were transported to the hospital.

At the time of the report, it was said that Garrett and his friend would not be facing any life-threatening injuries. They were simply treated for some minor bumps and bruises, which is obviously good news for every single person involved.

#Browns confirm that Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 26, 2022

Last night, another update was given in regards to Garrett. According to his agent, Garrett sustained zero broken bones. There is no telling when Garrett will make his way back to the field, although the Browns certainly avoided a major disaster.

As you can see in the photo posted to Twitter, below, you can see that this was a very scary crash that could have been a lot worse. His Porsche was totaled and it had to be taken away on a flatbed truck.

“Nothing is broken” per Myles Garrett’s agent. On Myles that is; the Porsche, on the other hand, is very broken. pic.twitter.com/pnM1lhGehI — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) September 27, 2022

Luckily, everyone involved in this crash is okay. That is all that matters here, especially when you consider what could have been.

