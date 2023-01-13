Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns have been going through a breakup as of late. Clowney has made it clear that he will be leaving the Browns at the end of the season. Overall, his time with the team was fun, although it was becoming clear that he wanted out.

In the meantime, he has made some interesting comments to the media. In fact, one of those comments came at the expense of fellow defensive star Myles Garrett. While speaking to the media, Clowney said “You’re all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games.”

Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Jadeveon Clowney Speaks

Consequently, Browns fans were a bit upset with Clowney’s remarks. After all, Garrett is a huge star, and the fans felt like these comments could be hurtful. Subsequently, Clowney listened to the criticism and issued an apology through his publicist, according to TMZ.

“As a son and a parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family,” Clowney said. “My words in the lockerroom were not only taken out of context, but completely misrepresented.”

Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Browns missed the playoffs for a second-straight season. That said, it shouldn’t be surprising that they are looking to move on from some of their guys. Of course, with comments like these, Clowney is making it very easy for the Browns to say goodbye.

Let us know what you think of this apology, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world.

[Via]