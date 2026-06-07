Fans Think Iggy Azalea Lewdly Blasted Travis Scott's Jet Ski Antics In Monaco

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fans Think Iggy Azalea Blasted Travis Scott Jet Ski Monaco
Mar 9, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Travis Scott in the stands during the fourth quarter between the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Iggy Azalea, Travis Scott, and a lot of other celebrities are in Monaco these days for the Formula One Grand Prix.

Travis Scott took to his Instagram to shoot his shot and like some sexy snaps from Iggy Azalea all the way back in 2020. No one ever thought their paths would cross again, let alone in ways more significant than an IG like. But it seems like they may have, as folks online connected La Flame to Iggy's recent comments to N3on about an unnamed male celebrity trying to impress her in Monaco.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Azalea and her streaming friend were in Monaco along with a whole slew of famous faces amid the Formula One Grand Prix. She spoke to him about an unnamed male celebrity and his friends, who apparently rode jet skis to where her yacht was at. They did donuts and showed off, "impressing all the men on the boat and grossing out all the women" per the Australian artist.

"They were like, 'Yeah, we're f***ing cool! Yeah, bro!" she exclaimed, mocking their bravado. Azalea had a lewd comment for the unnamed famous male in particular. "Yuck. You know whose d**k I don't want ever to suck? That guy's."

This caught a lot of people's attention because of clips of the Houston superstar hanging out with his friends on jet skis and pulling up to a beach in Monaco.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Travis Scott In Monaco

Of course, there are plenty of other male celebrities who could've done this, so this may all be a massive misunderstanding. It's also such a random crossover in terms of who's involved that it feels bizarre.

In any case, this probably won't develop into anything further, but it would be interesting to see if Iggy ever clarifies who this was. After all, people are never too full of gossip to get engagement over.

Elsewhere, Travis Scott's other travels and endeavors will connect with other sporting events. He recently went to the UEFA Champions League final and is working with Nike for the FIFA World Cup this year.

Meanwhile, Iggy Azalea's dealing with a crypto-related lawsuit, so this Monaco trip was a nice distraction. She just had to deal with a jet ski distraction on top of that.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA LA Entertainment Disney's "Jungle Cruise" Will Feature Coming Out Of Gay Character
Comments 0