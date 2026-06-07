Fans Think Iggy Azalea Lewdly Blasted Travis Scott's Jet Ski Antics In Monaco

Travis Scott took to his Instagram to shoot his shot and like some sexy snaps from Iggy Azalea all the way back in 2020. No one ever thought their paths would cross again, let alone in ways more significant than an IG like. But it seems like they may have, as folks online connected La Flame to Iggy's recent comments to N3on about an unnamed male celebrity trying to impress her in Monaco.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Azalea and her streaming friend were in Monaco along with a whole slew of famous faces amid the Formula One Grand Prix. She spoke to him about an unnamed male celebrity and his friends, who apparently rode jet skis to where her yacht was at. They did donuts and showed off, "impressing all the men on the boat and grossing out all the women" per the Australian artist.

"They were like, 'Yeah, we're f***ing cool! Yeah, bro!" she exclaimed, mocking their bravado. Azalea had a lewd comment for the unnamed famous male in particular. "Yuck. You know whose d**k I don't want ever to suck? That guy's."

This caught a lot of people's attention because of clips of the Houston superstar hanging out with his friends on jet skis and pulling up to a beach in Monaco.

Travis Scott In Monaco

Of course, there are plenty of other male celebrities who could've done this, so this may all be a massive misunderstanding. It's also such a random crossover in terms of who's involved that it feels bizarre.

In any case, this probably won't develop into anything further, but it would be interesting to see if Iggy ever clarifies who this was. After all, people are never too full of gossip to get engagement over.

Elsewhere, Travis Scott's other travels and endeavors will connect with other sporting events. He recently went to the UEFA Champions League final and is working with Nike for the FIFA World Cup this year.