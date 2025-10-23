Iggy Azalea Appears To Address Bizarre Rumor That She Slept With N3on

BY Caroline Fisher 861 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Iggy Azalea Rumor N3on Gossip News
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Hit Boy, N3on, Iggy Azalea and Diplo attend N3on And Hit Boy Presents: THE CAMP - Day 2 at Fab Factory on October 14, 2025 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MemeHouse Productions”)
Earlier this week, Iggy Azalea posted a mysterious tweet, leading fans to speculate that it had something to do with N3on.

Iggy Azalea and N3on have been making plenty of headlines lately for their livestreams together. Now, some fans even believe that their business relationship has taken a shocking turn. Yesterday, the former femcee hopped on X to share a cryptic tweet, leaving her followers guessing. "That didn’t last long [shrug emoji]," it read.

While she didn't provide much context, some speculate that she allegedly slept with N3on, and that the tweet was a reference to the experience. Obviously, that's a pretty far reach, but social media users are having fun with their wild theories regardless.

At the time of writing, Iggy has not directly responded to the rumor that she slept with N3on. She did, however, share another vague tweet earlier today that could be a response to it. "Yall have dirty minds [facepalm and crying emojis]," she wrote.

Read More: Iggy Azalea's NSFW Antics On Neon's Livestream Go Viral

Iggy Azalea & N3on

As for who Iggy Azalea is romantically involved with these days, that remains a mystery, though she did discuss some of her dating requirements during a stream with N3on last month. According to her, the dating scene can be tough for her, as her standards are high.

“Some of the things can be frustrating. Like, ‘Why doesn’t she have a man? What’s wrong with her?’ I’m like, ‘Nothing’s wrong with me,’” she explained. “It’s just you guys want your buttholes licked. You do crack, and you don’t have enough money to be 50/50 with me. That’s your problem, not mine.”

When N3on told her that he doesn't believe in going 50/50, she noted that her luxurious lifestyle is far from cheap. "You've got to make another 15 million dollars just to pay for my sh*t. So is that really fair?" she asked. "Let's be for real. And I have aspirations."

"You can make a little bit less than me, but here's my feeling," she added. "I would really like it to be 50/50 if we bought a house or had a mortgage."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Boldly Accuses Iggy Azalea Of Paying Tory Lanez's Legal Fees

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
iggy-azalea-onlyfans-discussion-abc-hip-hop-news Gossip Iggy Azalea Tells N3on A Man Will Need To Make An Extra $15 Million To Date Her 6.7K
2024 Adult Video News Awards - Show Music DJ Akademiks Boldly Accuses Iggy Azalea Of Paying Tory Lanez's Legal Fees 1386
Iggy Azalea DJ Akademiks Playboi Carti Drama Hip Hop News Music Iggy Azalea And DJ Akademiks Go Off On Each Other As Playboi Carti Drama Reaches A Fever Pitch 1.7K
akademiks-iggy-azalea-playboi-carti-hip-hop-news Music DJ Akademiks Exposes DMs With Iggy Azalea Amid Playboi Carti Drama 4.1K
Comments 1