Iggy Azalea Appears To Address Bizarre Rumor That She Slept With N3on

Iggy Azalea and N3on have been making plenty of headlines lately for their livestreams together. Now, some fans even believe that their business relationship has taken a shocking turn. Yesterday, the former femcee hopped on X to share a cryptic tweet, leaving her followers guessing. "That didn’t last long [shrug emoji]," it read.

While she didn't provide much context, some speculate that she allegedly slept with N3on, and that the tweet was a reference to the experience. Obviously, that's a pretty far reach, but social media users are having fun with their wild theories regardless.

At the time of writing, Iggy has not directly responded to the rumor that she slept with N3on. She did, however, share another vague tweet earlier today that could be a response to it. "Yall have dirty minds [facepalm and crying emojis]," she wrote.

Iggy Azalea & N3on

As for who Iggy Azalea is romantically involved with these days, that remains a mystery, though she did discuss some of her dating requirements during a stream with N3on last month. According to her, the dating scene can be tough for her, as her standards are high.

“Some of the things can be frustrating. Like, ‘Why doesn’t she have a man? What’s wrong with her?’ I’m like, ‘Nothing’s wrong with me,’” she explained. “It’s just you guys want your buttholes licked. You do crack, and you don’t have enough money to be 50/50 with me. That’s your problem, not mine.”

When N3on told her that he doesn't believe in going 50/50, she noted that her luxurious lifestyle is far from cheap. "You've got to make another 15 million dollars just to pay for my sh*t. So is that really fair?" she asked. "Let's be for real. And I have aspirations."