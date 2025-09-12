Iggy Azalea is keeping her partnership with streamer N3on strictly professional—despite fans trying to spin a different story.

During a September 11 livestream in the Bahamas, the Grammy-nominated rapper addressed a viewer who commented, “Bro’s getting friend-zoned,” as N3on stepped away to grab her a Passion Fruit Lemonade.

Azalea didn’t shy away from the remark. Instead, she used the moment to set the record straight while unveiling details about their latest business move. “Well, yeah, he’s like, we’re like business partners now,” she said, firmly dismissing any romantic speculation.

She explained that their connection had nothing to do with dating and everything to do with opportunity. “I signed him to my casino,” she revealed, referencing her MOTHERLAND digital gaming venture that has become a growing part of her brand.

The rapper went on to connect her comments to a celebratory moment fans had spotted earlier. A custom cake presented to N3on during the livestream. “That’s why I have that cake to say, ‘Congratulations to him,’” she said.

The cake wasn’t just for show—it symbolized the major investment she had poured into N3on. “’Cause I gave him a lot of money in the millions,” she added, emphasizing the scale of their collaboration.

Iggy Azalea Signs & Friend-Zones N3on

"Joining Iggy as a co-owner of MOTHERLAND is more than just a business move, it's about shaping the future of gaming culture," said N3on in a MOTHERLAND press release. "I've always believed the worlds of streaming, crypto, and entertainment were destined to collide, and MOTHERLAND is proof of that. Together, we're building a casino that's not only fun, but one that actually reflects the community and energy of the culture we live in."

Azalea’s tone carried both humor and authority. By leaning into the fan’s “friend-zone” joke, she flipped the narrative and positioned herself as the one holding the power. Rather than letting the interaction become fuel for gossip, she framed N3on as a beneficiary of her backing—someone elevated by her business acumen, not a potential love interest.

For Azalea, the exchange was more than witty banter. It showcased the way she’s been using livestreams to blend candid conversation with sharp promotion of her entrepreneurial ventures. By revealing the financial stakes behind her partnership with N3on, she spotlighted her influence in the growing digital entertainment space.